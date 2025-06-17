senckađ
news
Every Inch Counts for Gymnast Nina Derwael in VDK Bank Spot

17/06/2025
ILA Studio director Jef Boes captures the quiet strength of Nina Derwael for VDK Bank’s You Count campaign

At 171.4 cm, Nina Derwael is considered tall for a gymnast. Too tall, according to some. But she turned that supposed disadvantage into gold. Literally. In VDK Bank’s new campaign, directed by Jef Boes, Nina’s story becomes a metaphor for every young person who refuses to be boxed in by expectations.

A portrait of perseverance

Known for his ability to balance stillness with intensity, Jef Boes crafts a film that’s both intimate and cinematic. Through flashbacks to Nina’s younger self and the hurdles she faced, the film traces her quiet perseverance, showing not just what she achieved, but everything it took to get there.


You count. Every inch of you.

The campaign launches VDK Bank’s ‘You Count’ youth account, for 10 to 30-year-olds. More than just a free account, it’s a statement. That every young person deserves to be seen, heard, and supported. With dreams worth backing. With choices that matter.

