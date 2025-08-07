senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
McDonald’s Belgium Delivers Loving Nod to New Parents

07/08/2025
Jef Boes, represented by ILA Studio, has directed a salute to brand-new parents for McDonald’s Belgium

Jef Boes, represented by ILA Studio, has directed McDonald’s Belgium’s newest feel-good campaign: a nationwide salute to brand-new parents.

Launched between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, it celebrates those doing the hardest job of all. Because with a newborn, parenting will be hard. But dinner doesn’t have to be.


Pay With a Birth Card

Forget loyalty cards. Forget credit cards. This time, the only thing you need to get your meal? A birth card. McDonald’s invited new parents to settle the bill simply by showing proof of their little one’s arrival. A small, heartfelt thank you for the long days (and even longer nights).


Messy Hair, Full Hearts

Shot in Jef’s signature intimate style, the film captures real-life parenthood: sleepy eyes, warm cuddles, milk stains and all. No polished stock imagery. Just the everyday beauty (and chaos) that comes with a newborn.

By Parents, For Parents

An idea shaped by people who know the journey first-hand, brought to life with warmth, humour and heart. And yes, that’s Jef’s own mom’s car making a cameo in the film.

Credits
