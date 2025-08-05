Breaking through seasonal congestion

When the cold strikes, it’s not just noses that get blocked—brand messages often do, too. In the chill of winter, Haleon’s nasal decongestant brand Otrivine launched a digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign with one clear goal: stay top of mind (and nose) when it matters most. Partnering with Publicis and Vistar Media, Otrivine harnessed smart data, strategic placements and real-time weather targeting to reach congested shoppers across the UK and drive measurable impact across brand awareness, consideration and purchase intent.

Strategy #1: Zeroing in on the right audience

Otrivine had a clear target in mind—consumers in the market for tissues and decongestants—and used precise audience targeting to reach them across 10 key UK cities. Leveraging consumer behavior data from Circana, the campaign identified a high-value audience based on actual sales of balm tissues, a strong indicator of nasal congestion. This data-driven approach enabled Otrivine to focus its messaging on shoppers most likely to be experiencing seasonal symptoms while also promoting the product’s new nozzle design. The result? Smarter media investment and a message that resonated every time.

Strategy #2: Point-of-purchase perfection

Through point-of-interest (POI) targeting, Otrivine made sure its ads showed up in all the right places. DOOH screens were strategically activated near high-traffic Boots and Tesco locations during store hours, where Otrivine was sold and where consumers were already in a wellness purchasing mindset. By connecting the dots between awareness and action, Otrivine helped shoppers make the leap from ad to aisle.

Strategy #3: Triggering action with temperature

Timing is everything—especially when it comes to cold and flu season. Otrivine leveraged weather-based targeting, activating ads only when temperatures dipped below 10°C. That real-time relevance made the message feel even more urgent and useful, speaking directly to the moments when consumers were most likely to reach for relief.

Results: A campaign that cleared the way

With a sharp focus on relevance and context, Otrivine’s layered DOOH strategy delivered a breath of fresh air for the brand. By blending location, audience and weather intelligence, Otrivine showed how DOOH can be both personal and powerful—especially when the symptoms strike.