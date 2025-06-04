Visit Philadelphia Turns to Art for Pride Campaign

To underscore Philadelphia’s commitment to LGBTQ+ residents and travellers during PRIDE month, agency A&G (Allen & Gerritsen) and client Visit Philadelphia went beyond taking out ads. They created a large-scale sculpture, In Plain Sight, and unveiled it as a fixture on the Cherry Street Pier, a dynamic hub for local Philadelphia creators.



“2025 calls for marketers to be bold and brave,” said Neil Frauenglass, CMO at Visit Philadelphia. “Our TQ+ sculpture sends a message to the community that they are seen and welcome in Philadelphia today, next year when we celebrate the country’s 250th birthday, and always.”



The 10-foot, 250-pound art piece, which spells TQ+, boldly celebrates the TQ+ community that faces increased scrutiny as LGBTQ+ rights come under national debate. The sculpture, fabricated by Outshaped incorporate colours from the different LGBTQ+ pride flags, each representing a segment of the community:



Transgender (T) : Light blue, white and pink stripes from the Transgender Pride Flag



: Light blue, white and pink stripes from the Transgender Pride Flag Queer (Q) : Elements from the traditional Rainbow Pride Flag, featuring red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet



: Elements from the traditional Rainbow Pride Flag, featuring red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet Plus (+): Yellow and purple from the Intersex Pride Flag, symbolising autonomy and visibility; black and white from the Asexual Pride Flag; and black and brown from the Progress Pride Flag, representing people of colour and other marginalised groups within the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re making a visceral, interactive statement you can do best through a physical installation vs simply ads,” said Jennifer Putnam, CCO at A&G. “Inspired by one of Philadelphia’s most iconic statues, we envisioned a new symbol - one rooted in solidarity and shaped by the layered identities and lived experiences of the TQ+ community. Carved grooves throughout the sculpture reflect this rich diversity and intentional celebration of intersectionality.”



This is the latest in a series of marketing innovations for Visit Philadelphia under the platform, In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, to emphasise the city’s exemplary inclusivity. Highlights include a Drag Queen Story Time on Independence Mall and in 2024 it sponsored Philadelphia Gay News’ successful effort to secure a Guinness World Records title for the largest drag story time reading.



Visit Philadelphia is currently seeking a permanent home for In Plain Sight following Pride Month. Businesses or cultural institutions in Philadelphia or the surrounding counties whose values align with Visit Philadelphia’s welcoming mission are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to host the sculpture next. The deadline to submit is Monday, June 23th, 2025.

