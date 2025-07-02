New England Aquarium Launches Campaign Celebrating Real-World Wonder

In a world where so much of life is lived through screens and people feel increasingly disconnected, the New England Aquarium offers something increasingly scarce: up close and personal experiences.

The Aquarium and creative agency Allen & Gerritsen (A&G) have launched an exciting new campaign that invites visitors to engage with the aquatic world, and reinforces the Aquarium as a vital, can’t-miss destination for all.

Debuting on paid social and digital display, with out-of-home and digital video rolling out beginning in late June, the campaign is built around a powerful insight: The Aquarium welcomes everyone, and offers moments of real-world discovery and connection you can’t get anywhere else.

To ensure engagement with all individuals and demographics, the campaign uses tailored messaging and creative built around distinct audience groups: parents, tourists, couples, and locals. While each group will see similar campaign executions, included within is a takeaway for every audience member, with the core message: this is your place.

“Whether you’re younger or older, a local or a visitor, the Aquarium has the unique power to ignite a sense of wonder and fascination in everyone. That’s really rare,” said Erin Arbaugh, creative director at A&G. “We wanted our campaign to capture that feeling and show people that the Aquarium is the place where everyone, regardless of their background, can find similarities, joy, and meaning.”

A visually captivating and compelling creative concept focused on kinship, the campaign reminds us that we’re not so different from the animals in the exhibits. Whether it’s looking for a good meal, taking care of your kids, or just searching for a place to cool off on a hot day, there is something all living things can relate to. This message is brought to life in this playful campaign, in ways visitors of all ages can appreciate.

“This campaign is about rediscovering wonder. Ocean animals are awe-inspiring, and at the Aquarium you have the opportunity to learn how many of them are more like us than you may think.” said Suzanne Liola Matus, vice president of marketing, sales, and visitor experience at the New England Aquarium. “It’s a powerful reminder that we’re all connected to the natural world.”

