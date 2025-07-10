senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Meet Boston Launches 'The Drummer' Campaign to Showcase City’s Pulse

10/07/2025
85
Share
In partnership with A&G, the new spot reimagines Boston’s historic rhythm with a modern beat, highlighting a city that never stops evolving

In a city steeped in revolutionary history, there’s a new sound echoing through the streets. Meet Boston, in partnership with creative agency, Allen & Gerritsen (A&G), has launched a new campaign that breathes fresh life into Boston’s brand—and continues to position the city as a destination that never gets old.

The work is anchored in a high-energy spot titled 'The Drummer'. The film and accompanying video showcase why Boston’s present and future are just as important as its past with unexpected city highlights making a star turn.

“We took the familiar sounds and visuals of Boston—the drums, the cobblestones, the monuments—and flipped them,” said Jeff Marois, creative director at A&G. “The drumbeat became our metaphor for movement, energy, and discovery. It evolves with the city, and with the viewer. That was the goal: to create something so rhythmically alive that you feel like you’re already walking the streets of Boston just by watching.”

Renowned for nightlife, fine dining, its business tech corridor, and awe-inspiring art and architecture, Boston is an ever-changing landscape and Meet Boston wants travelers to make new discoveries on every visit. Launching across paid social, digital video, out-of-home, and streaming platforms, the campaign features a dynamic video spot, centered around a live drumbeat symbolizing Boston’s pulse. Rooted in the core brand message, Boston Never Gets Old, the campaign invites viewers to look—and listen—to the culture, energy, and diversity that defines Boston today.

“At its core, this campaign is about momentum,” said Lindsay Milne Grant, vice president of marketing at Meet Boston. “We wanted to capture the pulse of Boston—its layered history, unmatched energy, and constant evolution—all through a modern and unexpected lens. We’re not just showcasing Boston—we’re celebrating its constant reinvention. Boston never gets old because it’s always becoming something new.”

The video blends scenes of the city with the tune of a drumbeat created by jazz-fusion drummer and Berklee School of Music graduate, Julian Scott. As the rhythm builds and improvises, so too does the energy of the spot, transitioning viewers through Boston’s vibrant neighbourhoods, art, food, nightlife, and culture.

Aiding in the creation of this creative work was director Vincent Urban, known for his immersive and cinematic travel films. The director helped to bring the city’s spirit to life through his distinct storytelling style, the result being a series of video spots that immerse the viewer in every aspect and facet of the city - as if they were there themselves.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Allen & Gerritsen
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Allen & Gerritsen
Drummer - Nightlife
Meet Boston
10/07/2025
Drummer - Rotational
Meet Boston
10/07/2025
Drummer - Anthem
Meet Boston
10/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1