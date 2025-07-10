Meet Boston Launches 'The Drummer' Campaign to Showcase City’s Pulse

In a city steeped in revolutionary history, there’s a new sound echoing through the streets. Meet Boston, in partnership with creative agency, Allen & Gerritsen (A&G), has launched a new campaign that breathes fresh life into Boston’s brand—and continues to position the city as a destination that never gets old.

The work is anchored in a high-energy spot titled 'The Drummer'. The film and accompanying video showcase why Boston’s present and future are just as important as its past with unexpected city highlights making a star turn.

“We took the familiar sounds and visuals of Boston—the drums, the cobblestones, the monuments—and flipped them,” said Jeff Marois, creative director at A&G. “The drumbeat became our metaphor for movement, energy, and discovery. It evolves with the city, and with the viewer. That was the goal: to create something so rhythmically alive that you feel like you’re already walking the streets of Boston just by watching.”

Renowned for nightlife, fine dining, its business tech corridor, and awe-inspiring art and architecture, Boston is an ever-changing landscape and Meet Boston wants travelers to make new discoveries on every visit. Launching across paid social, digital video, out-of-home, and streaming platforms, the campaign features a dynamic video spot, centered around a live drumbeat symbolizing Boston’s pulse. Rooted in the core brand message, Boston Never Gets Old, the campaign invites viewers to look—and listen—to the culture, energy, and diversity that defines Boston today.

“At its core, this campaign is about momentum,” said Lindsay Milne Grant, vice president of marketing at Meet Boston. “We wanted to capture the pulse of Boston—its layered history, unmatched energy, and constant evolution—all through a modern and unexpected lens. We’re not just showcasing Boston—we’re celebrating its constant reinvention. Boston never gets old because it’s always becoming something new.”

The video blends scenes of the city with the tune of a drumbeat created by jazz-fusion drummer and Berklee School of Music graduate, Julian Scott. As the rhythm builds and improvises, so too does the energy of the spot, transitioning viewers through Boston’s vibrant neighbourhoods, art, food, nightlife, and culture.

Aiding in the creation of this creative work was director Vincent Urban, known for his immersive and cinematic travel films. The director helped to bring the city’s spirit to life through his distinct storytelling style, the result being a series of video spots that immerse the viewer in every aspect and facet of the city - as if they were there themselves.