Vincent René-Lortie Joins Denim for Canada-Wide Representation

​Denim has announced the addition of Vincent René-Lortie to their roster for Canada wide representation.

Vincent is a Canadian filmmaker whose work is defined by grounded, dreamlike narratives that blur the line between reality and memory. His cinematic voice is both purposeful and deeply personal, often exploring themes such as mental health, childhood, and identity. Across genres, Vincent’s work consistently evokes emotional resonance and poetic depth.

His acclaimed debut narrative short, Invincible (2022), earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 96th Academy Awards and was awarded the International Special Jury Prize at the Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival. He is currently in post-production on his experimental new film, A Dying Tree (2024), and developing his first feature, You Were Always An Island.

Denim is incredibly excited to represent Vincent across both the Toronto and Montreal markets and to support his continued exploration of genre-defying, emotionally charged storytelling. His bold vision and singular voice align with Denim’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries and championing original work.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Vincent to our roster here in Toronto,” said Christian Tyler, EP at Denim. “I have long admired the meticulous detail and profound thought he brings to storytelling. Vincent is a true filmmaker, and I’m excited to see his cinematic sensibilities elevate the projects we work on together.”

“Joining Denim Toronto feels like the natural next step,” said Vincent. “From day one, Christian and the Denim family have shown nothing but true love for the craft, on set and off. They work with passion, push boundaries, and never lose sight of the impact our work can have. They approach everything with care and dedication. That’s why I’m excited for what we’ll create together.”

Check out Vincent’s work here​

