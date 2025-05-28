Untangld Grows Global Footprint with Strategic CX and Prototyping Partnerships

Left to right: Untangld co-founders Jamal Cassim, Emily Gray, James Needham and Danish Chan

​Untangld, the international research and strategy studio, has expanded its customer experience (CX) and prototyping offer through a series of new client partnerships across the UK and Australia.

The move reinforces Untangld’s position as a go-to partner for ambitious businesses—those looking to redefine how they win by aligning brand, experience, culture and delivery around what matters most to customers.

In the UK, Untangld partnered with Lucky Generals on the successful Asda pitch. Brought in to bring CX depth to the creative process, Untangld led on strategy and experience prototyping—broadening the creative canvas and ensuring the work was fit for omnichannel activation.

“Untangld were true partners—an extension of our team from day one,” said Cressida Holmes-Smith, CEO of Lucky Generals. “Their CX mapping and insight sharpened our thinking and stretched it across the full customer journey. The result wasn’t just creatively strong—it was strategically sound at every touchpoint.”

Untangld’s CX credentials also extend to the insurance sector, where it recently partnered with Aviva to reimagine the role of embedded insurance for SMEs. The project blended research, innovation strategy and prototyping—bringing the strategy to life and creating a clearer path to execution.

Untangld’s approach goes beyond CX optimisation. By fusing customer insight with brand thinking, the studio helps businesses create experiences that are not just seamless—but meaningfully distinct. Experiences that build brand, not just remove friction.

In APAC, Untangld continues to support leading organisations including GMHBA Health Insurance and the Victorian Legal Services Board + Commissioner. From service centres to CRM systems and digital interfaces, the studio helps connect the dots across the customer experience—designing more joined-up, customer-led solutions. That includes building internal capability, equipping teams with the tools and mindsets to lead change from within.

“Clients want partners who can move fast—from strategy to execution—with collaboration and impact,” said Edwina Olver, experience director at Untangld. “Strategic prototyping—powered by emerging tech and AI—makes that possible. It brings bold ideas to life, fast.”

With growing demand for CX strategy—and pressure to activate it fast—Untangld is helping brands move from insight to impact, faster. By combining strategy with prototyping, the studio turns decisions into tangible experiences that teams can test, evolve and rally behind.

Because if strategy is the decision you make, prototyping is how it shows up in the world.

