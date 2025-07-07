Untangld Names Amy Gilmore Strategy Partner

L-R: Emily Gray, founding partner, managing director, Amy Gilmore, strategy partner



International strategy studio Untangld has hired seasoned strategist Amy Gilmore into the new role of strategy partner, with a brief to shape its strategy practice across the UK and Europe.



Amy joins after five years as head of strategy at creative agency Accenture Song. In her new role, she will work alongside Untangld’s global team to drive evidence-based strategy and rapidly bring new thinking to life through prototyping. She’ll also spearhead growth across the region, scaling the business as well as putting into action the company’s evolved effectiveness practice and its ‘strategy in action’ philosophy.



The company, which was first launched in Australia in 2020 by Danish Chan, Jamal Cassim and James Needham with a unique strategy-focused positioning, opened a London office in 2023, led by Emily Gray. Current clients include Warner Music Group, Aviva, Substantial Group and Salesforce.



Amy’s experience and insight will be fundamental to developing Untangld’s marketing effectiveness with clients, and strengthening its end-to-end strategy proposition. She served as head of strategy at Karmarama and then Accenture Song, and led the strategy for the multi-award winning British Army recruitment campaign over the past five years, driving it to reach record application levels over the past three years. The campaign has picked up awards from the Marketing Society, APG and Effie over the past two years for effectiveness, long-term strategy and impact. She was also strategy partner across the Lidl, Plusnet and Comic Relief accounts.



Before joining Karmarama, Amy was deputy head of strategy at Grey London, where she worked on Vodafone UK, HSBC Business and, as part of the team behind the UN climate campaign 'The People’s Seat', won a Gold Lion at Cannes in 2019.



Commenting on her new role, Amy said, “Untangld is a rare thing; a thoroughly modern and progressive business of laser sharp thinkers, tackling the meatiest of challenges facing marketers today. And all with a spirit of optimism and integrity. I can’t wait to play my part in the next chapter of growth across the UK and Europe, working alongside such a lovely, inspiring bunch of people.”



Emily Gray, founding partner at Untangld, said, “From the moment I met Amy, I knew she’d thrive at Untangld. She brings an infectious energy, deep empathy, and is undoubtedly one of the sharpest strategic minds in the industry today. Amy isn’t just whip smart. She’s a true collaborator. And that’s essential here, where the challenges are messy and the work is genuinely cross-disciplinary. We need thinkers who aren’t afraid to apply strategic principles to new and novel problems.



“Five years into our journey, we’re growing across the strategy spectrum, from innovation to audience tooling to change management. Amy will play a vital role in making sure our quality scales with our growth.”

