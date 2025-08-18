senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Under Armour’s HALO Sneaker Debuts Inside Sci-Fi Lab Built for Gen-Z

18/08/2025
55
Share
Stadium’s Duncan Heger directs the Under Armour film from Matte Projects

Stadium have unveiled a new director’s cut of The HALO Lab, a kinetic first-person short for Under Armour that reimagines a sneaker test facility as a cinematic, VFX-heavy fever dream. Featuring Luna Blaise [Jurassic World: Rebirth] and directed by Duncan Heger, the film takes viewers on a whirlwind tour through a surreal test lab where fashion meets function, chaos meets control, and performance transcends.

Told entirely from the POV of an unseen subject being guided through Under Armour’s HALO Innovation Lab, the film bends genre, gravity, and expectations. One moment we’re observing lateral stability testing via an underground rave; the next, we're enthralled by a golden retriever on a park bench mid-simulation.

Luna Blaise anchors the spot with a commanding offbeat presence - part scientist, part ringmaster - drifting between absurd test environments with green juice in one hand and clipboard in the other. Her chic delivery and whip-smart timing keep the audience just grounded enough to take the ride seriously... until the sneakers start levitating.

At its core, HALO is a celebration of performance with personality. It embraces the unpredictability of innovation, the weird beauty of testing the limits, and the strange, wonderful spaces where brands like Under Armour can lead the charge.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from STADIUM
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from STADIUM
The Halo Lab
Under Armour
18/08/2025
Trailer
East of Wall
11/08/2025
Wild West
Tums
24/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1