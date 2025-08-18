Under Armour’s HALO Sneaker Debuts Inside Sci-Fi Lab Built for Gen-Z

​Stadium have unveiled a new director’s cut of The HALO Lab, a kinetic first-person short for Under Armour that reimagines a sneaker test facility as a cinematic, VFX-heavy fever dream. Featuring Luna Blaise [Jurassic World: Rebirth] and directed by Duncan Heger, the film takes viewers on a whirlwind tour through a surreal test lab where fashion meets function, chaos meets control, and performance transcends.



Told entirely from the POV of an unseen subject being guided through Under Armour’s HALO Innovation Lab, the film bends genre, gravity, and expectations. One moment we’re observing lateral stability testing via an underground rave; the next, we're enthralled by a golden retriever on a park bench mid-simulation.

Luna Blaise anchors the spot with a commanding offbeat presence - part scientist, part ringmaster - drifting between absurd test environments with green juice in one hand and clipboard in the other. Her chic delivery and whip-smart timing keep the audience just grounded enough to take the ride seriously... until the sneakers start levitating.

At its core, HALO is a celebration of performance with personality. It embraces the unpredictability of innovation, the weird beauty of testing the limits, and the strange, wonderful spaces where brands like Under Armour can lead the charge.

