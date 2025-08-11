senckađ
Powerful Docu‑Fiction 'East of Wall' Is a Portrait of Female Resilience

11/08/2025
Stadium director Kate Beecroft's debut feature lands in theatres on August 15th 2025

East of Wall, a captivating docu-fiction feature written and directed by Kate Beecroft, and coproduced in part by Stadium, will be released theatrically by Sony Pictures Classics on August 15th, 2025.

Purchase a ticket here

Inspired by real life and grounded in extraordinary performances by real people, the film offers an unflinching look at grief, strength, and community in South Dakota’s Badlands. East of Wall pushes non‑professional casting to new heights. Tabatha Zimiga stars as herself - joined by her real‑life daughter Porshia and a community of teens she mentors - delivering delicate, layered performances full of grit and grace.

“I found this story by accident. I took a wrong turn, pulled up to a busted ranch, and Tabatha looked me in the eyes and said, ‘You want to see some real cowgirl shit?’ I never left.” said Kate Beecroft.

On screen, Tabatha appears tough, tattooed, and bold. In reality, she balances the pressures of running a horse ranch, navigating financial hardship, caring for children, and enduring deep grief over her husband’s death. Her presence commands respect; her performance evokes icons of 1970s American cinema like Gena Rowlands and Ellen Burstyn.

Set amid South Dakota’s stark expanse, the film explores isolation tied to economic and social neglect, scarce job opportunities, and systemic injustice. The landscape becomes both stage and metaphor: a prison and a frontier all at once.

East of Wall premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 24th, 2025, winning the Audience Award in the NEXT program. It also screened at Tribeca Festival in June 2025 and was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics in February 2025 for US distribution.

Stadium is proud to have produced East of Wall alongside Station Road, Stetson’s Kingdom, Picture Movers, Working Barn Productions, Low

