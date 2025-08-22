Under Armour Unveils ‘Be The Problem’ to Empower New Generation of Athletes

​Uncommon Creative Studio has created a bold new brand platform and pan-European campaign for Under Armour - Be The Problem - which has launched across the UK, France and Spain.

The original disruptor of the category

From day one, Under Armour has defined itself as the original disruptor in the athletic apparel category - launching with a focus on performance and innovation. Be The Problem signals a powerful new voice for the brand that will launch first in European football, finding a new place for the brand’s DNA in the modern game. Just as today’s best players create problems on the pitch for the opposition, Under Armour’s position in the category reflects the same mindset.

A new voice for Under Armour

As the new season kicks off, the campaign delivers a powerful call to arms for a new generation of athletes, flipping the notion of being a problem on the pitch on its head. Once a label used to erode confidence and diminish dreams, Under Armour reframes it as a competitive edge - defining how modern athletes think, prepare, perform and dominate in their sport.

The fully integrated platform will span film, OOH, activation and social. The campaign’s first major moments will unfold around key Premier League, Ligue 1 and La Liga fixtures. At its core sits a visceral anthem film directed by Leigh Powis via ProdCo, with cinematography from Harry Wheeler.

Launched through a cinematic Anthem film

The film beautifully collides on-pitch action with surreal imagery - visualising the inner intensity of athletes in sharp contrast with their disruptive impact on the field. A distinctive voiceover from Tricky (Massive Attack) adds an enigmatic layer of tension and grit, leaving the viewer compelled. The result is an unconventional perspective on football - unlike anything else in the sport. The film leans into a cinematic language closer to a feature than a sports commercial with early reviews tying the piece to the early filmic work of director Jonathan Glazer.

Across Europe, large-format OOH, special builds and responsive social content will drop throughout August and September, tactically surfacing around key matchday moments in the Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1. Media, planned and bought by MG OMD, has been designed to take over unexpected spaces to provoke and demand attention from football audiences - watch this space.

The platform will live beyond the campaign. In retail, e-commerce and performance-led content, Be The Problem extends into product storytelling. And into 2025 and 2026, it will expand further, powering Under Armour’s ambitions across new sports and territories worldwide.

