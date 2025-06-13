UNICEF Turns Playtime Into Extraordinary Moments to Celebrate Childhood

At the heart of the campaign, created by Southpaw is a breathtakingly simple but emotionally supercharged idea: to a child, even the smallest moment of play with a parent can feel like the biggest game in the world. The hero film pairs warm, wonderfully ordinary user generated content of real families playing together, with the soaring sound of the world’s most iconic sports commentaries.

The juxtaposition is surprising, moving, and unforgettable. Transforming these fleeting family moments into epic, celebratory highlights of childhood.

The film launches globally across UNICEF digital and social channels on International Day of Play, June 11, supported by a broader campaign toolkit encouraging parents to 'Choose Play Every Day'.



Visit here to find out more.