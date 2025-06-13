senckađ
UNICEF - Choose Play Every Day

UNICEF
13/06/2025
UNICEF launch a powerful new global campaign for International Day of Play 2025, spotlighting an urgent but under-reported crisis: the global play deficit.

At the heart of the campaign is a breathtakingly simple but emotionally supercharged idea: to a child, even the smallest moment of play with a parent can feel like the biggest game in the world. The hero film pairs warm, wonderfully ordinary user generated content of real families playing together, with the soaring sound of the world’s most iconic sports commentaries.

The juxtaposition is surprising, moving, and unforgettable. Transforming these fleeting family moments into epic, celebratory highlights of childhood.

The film, created by Southpaw launches globally across UNICEF digital and social channels on International Day of Play, June 11, supported by a broader campaign toolkit encouraging parents to “Choose Play Every Day".

Visit www.internationaldayofplay.org to find out more.

v2.25.1