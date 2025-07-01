UK for UNHCR Appoints House 337

​House 337 has been appointed by UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s charity for the UK, to build and develop a comprehensive sports engagement strategy following a competitive pitch process. The agency will develop a clear, actionable sport strategy designed to deliver multi-year, multi-million pound funding to achieve transformational social impact for refugees.

The appointment will see House 337 work with UK for UNHCR to build on past sporting partnerships, such as with Nottingham Forest FC, as well as UNHCR’s global sports partnerships such as FC Barcelona, to develop new opportunities that deliver impact for refugees through the power of sport across the UK market.

Won in a competitive pitch, House 337 will be tasked with targeting the sports sector including rights holders, sponsors, athletes and fans to maximise UK for UNHCR's reach and impact. The comprehensive strategy will address what sport can deliver for UK for UNHCR’s strategy, defining the charity's value proposition for sport, and identifying the optimal targets and athletes for partnership.

"UK for UNHCR already has a proven track record of delivering impact for refugees through sport, and we’re pleased to be working closely with House 337 to help us unlock new opportunities within the industry. The power of sport can be transformational for refugees, helping to break down barriers, mobilise support and deliver impact.” said Mark Hopkinson, director of partnerships and fundraising, UK for UNHCR.

Using creativity and sport as forces for good sits at the heart of House 337's mission - which is why we're thrilled to partner with UK for UNHCR, amplifying their global impact through strategic sporting collaborations.” Said Frank Lawley, commercial director, sport, House 337. Frank added “As specialists in both sport and charitable partnerships, we understand the distinctive value UNHCR’s global work brings to potential commercial partners worldwide. Our proven methodology blends strategic prioritisation with compelling storytelling, creating propositions that drive meaningful commercial outcomes and lasting social impact. From initial strategy development through to full execution, we'll be UK for UNHCR's dedicated strategic partner in unlocking sport's transformative potential to create truly meaningful and lasting change.”

The partnership reflects House 337's growing reputation for delivering impactful campaigns that combine commercial success with social purpose, positioning sport as a powerful vehicle for positive change. The agency will evaluate opportunities across different levels, from grassroots through to professional sport, media, rights holders and sponsorship, using a framework that balances amplification, awareness, engagement, and potential for financial return.

The win represents the latest in a series of partnership victories for House 337, which has been working with a growing number of rights holders to increase revenues through commercial and creative expertise. Recent work includes partnerships with Everton FC, The Royal Ballet and Soccer Aid.

