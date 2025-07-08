Turn the TV Off: Kendrick’s Call to Disrupt the Creative System

Folks, I hope you were taking notes.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance and his electrifying 2025 tour are still living rent-free in my head - surely I’m not alone?

In a world where marketing often feels formulaic, Lamar has reminded us of the power of creativity and storytelling at their highest form. His live performance was not just entertainment; it was a live art piece that pushed boundaries and engaged viewers on a deeper level. This wasn’t about flashy ads or superficial messaging; it was about authentic expression from one of the greatest creative minds of our time. Kendrick Lamar has set a new standard for how we experience art and storytelling, inspiring marketers and creators alike to elevate their work to resonate with audiences in profound ways.

As an industry, we need to take several seats. Study. Listen.

Take heed to the messages within Kendrick’s performance. Apart from it being an open critique of America on America’s biggest stage (bloop), it was an awakening current—an invitation to question how creativity manifests, who holds its spark, and for us to blink twice to realize the programming we’re under. And as I sit with his masterpiece more, we’re not exempt, advertising folks.

Advertising loves to flex about how bold, emotional, and culture-driven we are. But let’s be real—too often our outputs don’t match our claims. Why? Too often advertising has become formulaic in its approach—we draw from the same wells of inspiration, the same voices, the same formats. But the evolving culture isn’t within the realms of ‘the same.’ We need to ask ourselves: what if we pushed beyond the familiar? Creativity at its best comes when we challenge ourselves to push past the norm—and that starts with widening the lens on where creativity is nurtured.

For the sake of efficiency and safety, advertising pulls from the known. But for the sake of our creative essence, we need to explore the depths of our unknowns. Don’t get me wrong, there are some pipeline initiatives in the industry that attempt to tap into lesser-known wells. But as Kendrick says, “IT’S NOT ENOUGH.”

If this industry wants to keep its creative classification, we need to disrupt our inputs. That means questioning who gets a seat at the table, where we draw inspiration, and how we cultivate the next generation of creatives. The future of creativity is being shaped right now. Who’s in the room? Who’s holding the mic? Who’s deciding what deserves the spotlight? If we aren’t expanding those answers, we’re failing.

This isn’t just theory—it’s the exact thinking that led to the creation of Special Academy, as part of the Special US collective. In a landscape where creativity often falls into predictable patterns, we knew something needed to change. Special Academy was born out of a commitment to break away from the formulaic and to create space for voices that have been historically underrepresented.

Special Academy: A Launchpad for Creativity’s Next Wave to Build Their Own Pipeline

The idea for Special Academy came from an "aha" moment shared by myself and Dom Dalton, General Manager of Special Group. We saw firsthand how the industry’s creative pipeline too often excludes young talent from underrepresented backgrounds—not for a lack of skill, but for a lack of access. Instead of waiting for change, we decided to build it. Special Academy is that change: an advertising-inspired, creative-led program that provides underserved youth with hands-on experience in creative disciplines, so they can redefine the rules themselves.

The program was initiated by LT Ware, a creative leader and advocate for change, and propelled forward by Special Group CEO Kelsey Hodgkin. It operates on the belief that creativity can be a powerful tool to counteract the school-to-prison pipeline—a systemic issue that disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities.

We didn’t want to create just another industry pipeline. We wanted to create something that deliberately defies the status quo. Special Academy isn’t about fitting into an existing structure—it’s about breaking walls and turning them into ramps for creative expression.

Why ArtworxLA? A Partnership Rooted in Impact

To make this work, we knew we needed the right partners—ones deeply embedded in the communities we wanted to serve. That’s where ArtworxLA came in. This nonprofit is dedicated to combating the high school dropout crisis through creative education. But more importantly, their leadership, including Carlos and Raúl, have built meaningful relationships with students who are often overlooked by traditional systems.

We chose ArtworxLA because of their direct, personal connection to the youth. They weren’t just a nonprofit that looked good on paper—they were already doing the work. And they help us ensure that Special Academy remains a space that serves students on their terms, not ours.

Lessons from Special Academy: Building with Purpose, Not Just Intentions

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in creating Special Academy, it’s this: good intentions don’t equal impact. Building a program like this requires more than a mission statement—it requires real investment, sustained commitment, and a willingness to listen.

We learned that mentorship isn’t about lecturing; it’s about learning alongside the students. That the curriculum isn’t about imposing structure, but about giving young creatives space to explore their own ideas. That even the smallest details—like having Takis on deck—matter when it comes to making students feel seen.

The Next Kendrick Lamar Is Already Among Them

Our students—alternative school kids from ArtworxLA—aren’t just talented. They’re exceptional. They didn’t fail traditional systems; traditional systems failed them. And just like so many of the creatives this industry idolizes, they’ve had to hustle, adapt, and create in ways most of us never had to. The industry loves a self-made genius story. Well, here’s a thought: Instead of waiting for the next Kendrick to break through, what if we actually built on-ramps for them?

So, is Special Academy perfect? Nope. Does it check every box? Not yet. But does it shake the walls? Does it challenge the default? Hell yeah. And isn’t that what creativity is supposed to do?

The Choice: Walk the Same Path or Break the Mold

If advertising wants to stay at the forefront of creativity, we need to critically examine the structures we uphold. A system is nothing without its parts, and we are undoubtedly a piece of it.

Individually, we have a choice. We can keep walking the same well-worn path. Or we can tap into our inner daring toddler—the part of us that questions the obvious, that pulls away despite being pushed, that colors outside the lines just because. One step outside the pre-drawn line can create a ripple that allows the true essence of creativity to emerge.

An Open Invitation: Step Into Year 3 With Us

As we step into Year 3 of Special Academy, we invite you to join us. Not just in this program, but in Kendrick’s call to challenge the norm. Rethink the moves you make alone, because they echo into the collective.

We all need to do our industry a favor and sit with this: How can we play a role in shaping the future of creativity? What programs are you supporting—not just in spirit, but in actual investment? Whether it’s through mentorship, expanding our sources of inspiration, or directly supporting programs that open doors for new voices—every action is a step to creativity’s promised land. If we don’t take the step now, someone else will. The future of creativity will belong to those who dare to shape it.

Step in, strap up, TV off—the future is calling. I dare you to ride with us.

