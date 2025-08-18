KeyTV Days Launches to Expand Opportunities for Underrepresented Creatives

Keke Palmer’s KeyTV Network and Special Academy, an initiative powered by independent creative agency Special US, have officially launched KeyTV Days. This collaborative program brings together two powerhouse entities who have a shared vision of access, mentorship, and opportunity in the creative and advertising ecosystem, to empower diverse creative leaders in Los Angeles.

After more than two decades as a force in the entertainment industry, Emmy winning actress, producer, podcast host, author and digital visionary Keke Palmer founded KeyTV Network along with co-founder, Lenoria Addison to radically expand access for underrepresented creators. KeyTV was built to develop, amplify, and celebrate the next wave of visionary BIPOC talent who have ideas but lack resources.

"From the very beginning, KeyTV was built to shift the narrative around access—because we know talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t. Partnering with Special Academy allows us to double down on that mission and pour into the next generation of visionary creatives who just need a chance. We believe in building real pathways for underrepresented storytellers to grow, lead, and shine—and that’s exactly what KeyTV Days is all about," commented Keke Palmer, founder of KeyTV Network

In 2023, Special Academy was launched by the multi-award-winning advertising agency Special US. The program came from a realization that underrepresented young talent often lacks access, not skill, to enter the creative industry. The program was conceived to act as a counterpoint to the school-to-prison pipeline, as a way to aid disproportionately affected Black and Brown communities and the barriers they can often encounter in their lives. It focuses on creativity, access, and education by connecting youth with industry leaders, offering hands-on experiences in advertising and branding through partnerships with ArtworxLA and industry figures.

"If advertising wants to stay at the forefront of creativity, we need to critically examine the structures we uphold. A system is nothing without its parts, and we are undoubtedly a piece of it," said Maya Thompson, culture and community director at Special US. "Keke generously came out as a guest speaker at Special Academy in our first year and it was towards the end of KeyTV’s first year. After that we knew we were aligned in every way possible. We are thrilled to reconnect and officially partner with KeyTV and excited to see our partnership blossom."

