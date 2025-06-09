Rohit Thawani Joins Special US as Head of Social and Activations

​Special US has announced the appointment of Rohit Thawani as head of social and activations. With nearly 20 years of experience in technology, social media, entertainment, sports, gaming, and AI, Rohit brings a wealth of knowledge and an ambitious creative vision to our independent creative agency. He will report to Special’s CCOs and partners, Matthew Woodhams-Roberts and David Horton, from the LA office, focusing on expanding the social practice within the agency and for its clients.

Rohit joins Special after an illustrious career with industry giants including Apple, Meta, and TBWA Media Arts Lab. As a creative director and Emmy nominee, he has received numerous accolades such as Clio, D&AD, One Show, Cannes, Webby, and AICP awards. His innovative work on the critically acclaimed series Severance Seasons 1 and 2 has set new benchmarks in content creation.

In his new role at Special US, Rohit will spearhead the agency's social media practice, tasked with delivering inventive, impactful campaigns that continue to break through for clients.

"I didn’t want to return to the agency side unless it felt different," Rohit stated. "Special embodies a mindset that encourages exploration and innovation, even when it means walking the line of what’s permissible for the sake of creativity. This is the type of energy that I gravitate towards.”

Rohit’s creative journey includes groundbreaking initiatives, such as crafting immersive content for Severance, highlighted by a captivating seven-minute sequence in the infinite hallway. He also launched the first fictional company on LinkedIn, Lumon Industries, with in-world management training videos, corporate memos and real cease and desist letters.

Outside of his professional achievements, Rohit is a budding racing simulator enthusiast who balances his creative pursuits with personal interests. A proud Jersey native, he spent years honing his craft in New York before making the leap to Los Angeles.

“Rohit is an amazing talent, and we’ve been big fans of his work from afar for a while now,” said Matthew Woodhams-Roberts, CCO and partner at Special US. “We’re thrilled to have him on board to help grow our team and lead our social practice. His unique perspective fits perfectly with our vision at Special to create something extraordinary and memorable—and at times, wildly unconventional. We can’t wait to see how Rohit helps us keep pushing the envelope in new ways.”

