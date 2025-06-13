senckađ
Trade School Blends Human Ingenuity with AI to Launch Mainspring

13/06/2025
29
Share
The offering is designed to help brands scale creative production with greater speed and efficiency

Trade School, has launched Mainspring, a new proprietary offering designed to help brands scale creative production with greater speed, quality, and efficiency - critical in today’s post-cookie digital landscape.

As digital tracking capabilities continue to diminish, brands are increasingly relying on the strength of their creative to connect with audiences and drive results. But traditional creative production is too slow and costly to keep up with modern demands, and many off-the-shelf AI tools sacrifice creative quality or strategic relevance for speed.

Mainspring was built to close this gap - delivering personalised, platform-optimised creative at scale, without compromising on quality or creative oversight. The tool enables the creation of hundreds of tailored assets across platforms and audiences in weeks rather than months, helping marketers meet content demands while staying on strategy.

Unlike generic creative automation platforms, Mainspring blends Trade School’s strategic and creative expertise with cutting-edge generative AI and a streamlined, tech-enabled production model. By eliminating unnecessary touchpoints and automating time-consuming tasks, the system frees up space for higher-level thinking - ensuring every output still meets a high creative standard.

While its foundation is in creation at scale, Mainspring can also cover measurement and performance-optimisation to help teams test, learn, and refine creative over time - making it easier to both launch quickly and improve outcomes.

Getting started is simple. Brands fill out a short intake form covering positioning, products, audiences, and channels. From there, Trade School’s expert team of strategists and designers work with client partners to identify a creative direction that suits your brand. Within two weeks, client teams receive a full suite of initial assets across social, OLA, and audio - followed by revisions and final files, ready to go live.

To learn more about how Mainspring can help your brand move faster and smarter, visit here

