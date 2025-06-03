Toyota Turns Bangkok Roads into Immersive Checkpoints of Loss

​Dentsu Thailand’s emotional 2025 road safety campaign for Toyota Motor Thailand (Toyota), Save Speeding Loss, demonstrates that 'The Faster You Go, The Faster You Lose'.



Save Speeding Loss highlighted the collective emotional toll of speeding-related accidents by transforming Siam Square Soi 5, one of Bangkok’s busiest roads, into immersive Checkpoints of Loss. Each installation visualised personal stories - from unfulfilled dreams and broken families to the lingering grief of survivors - designed to confront drivers with the ripple effects of reckless speeding.



Checkpoint 1: Dungeon of Guilt, allowed audiences to experience the lifelong guilt of speeding drivers who cause fatal accidents



Checkpoint 2: The Last Second, simulated the last second of a victim of speeding



Checkpoint 3: Gallery of Loss, showcased the emotions of those who have lost loves ones to speeding accidents

In addition, the campaign also combined physical installations with targeted media outreach in Khon Kaen, a key north-eastern hub, where a prominent billboard at Maliwan Intersection was able to reach drivers, motorcyclists as well as public transit users commuting between the airport and the city, while an eye-catching mini cut out near Ton Tann market expanded the campaign’s reach to locals. Local radio and DJ PR efforts further deepened community engagement, extending the campaign’s reach well beyond the capital.

Sirivit Preechasut, general manager, Toyota Motor Thailand commented, “For 36 years, Toyota has persistently campaigned for road safety in Thailand. This year, we wanted to go beyond awareness and create a deeply human experience. Dentsu Creative Thailand has successfully helped us to execute our vision by bringing these checkpoints of loss to life. We believe true awareness comes from empathy, and this campaign allowed us to show how the pain of speeding is not isolated - it affects everyone.”



Kongsak Chiamsakol, executive creative director, Dentsu Creative Thailand commented, “Road traffic fatalities in Thailand is one of the highest in Asia. When it happens, it leaves behind more than just broken vehicles - it leaves shattered lives. Our goal was to create a shared moment of reflection, not fear. By making loss visible and tangible in everyday spaces, we hoped to spark real change in driver behaviour and emphasise that the consequences of speeding ripple far beyond the driver alone.”

The integrated communications campaign drove awareness, impressions, views, and engagement across TV, radio and across digital platforms, with TikTok being resonated strongly with young Thai audiences. The campaign continues Toyota’s long-term commitment to safer roads, inviting the public to rethink the true cost of speeding - not just for themselves, but for everyone around them.