The App that Taps the Power of Prayer to Fight Parkinson’s

Blending cultural tradition with cutting-edge technology, Dentsu Thailand and Vajira Hospital created new hope for those battling voice loss from Parkinson’s disease. Noting that many patients engage in daily prayer, the team leveraged this ritual to design ‘Praykinson’– a voice therapy app helping patients manage voice degeneration.
Approximately one in every 100 elderly Thais are prone to Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progressively affects muscle control, balance and movement, with voice changes being one of the important signs. For this reason, singing has traditionally been a recommended therapy option.
However, since many elderly Thai patients are unfamiliar with singing as part of their daily routine, ‘Praykinson’ is a more comfortable way to manage symptoms.
To find out more about the impact of the app and how it came together, LBB’s Sunna Coleman speaks with Krissda Kanittasoontorn, creative director at Dentsu Creative Thailand who shares how they worked closely with both patients and doctors to create the app now set for expansion.
Krissda> The initial brief was to develop a solution that could help Parkinson’s patients with their speech therapy. In early discussions with clinicians, we learned that many elderly patients already engage in daily prayer as part of their routine. This insight became the foundation of our idea: rather than introduce something entirely new, we could turn something they were already doing into a tool for rehabilitation. The idea of blending prayer with speech exercises was born from this simple, yet profound observation.
Krissda> Once we realised that prayer was part of their daily routine, we focused on making it a therapeutic tool that could help patients practice speaking more regularly. The challenge was integrating this practice with voice training while ensuring it remained deeply connected to their culture. By designing the voice therapy app ‘Praykinson’ to help patients with Parkinson’s disease practice their speech with prayer, we brought together the power of prayer and the need for consistent speech practice in a holistic and accessible way for patients.
Krissda> The process was both creative and technical. We aimed to create a seamless blend of cultural familiarity and modern therapeutic techniques. The app went through several iterations to ensure it was easy for elderly users to navigate.
Challenges included keeping the interface simple, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users, and making sure that the app can truly help patients in their everyday lives. Our technical team worked closely with healthcare professionals to fine-tune features like the voice EQ and progress tracking.
Krissda> We worked closely with doctors and therapists to design an app that met the real needs of Parkinson’s patients. For the first few months, we conducted user testing with actual patients at Vajira Hospital to gather feedback on usability. Based on their input, we simplified the interface and included features like voice tracking and reminders to make the app both effective and easy to use at home. It was vital for us that the app be intuitive, so patients could easily incorporate it into their daily lives.
Krissda> The feedback has been positive. Many patients have shared that they feel more confident in their speech after using ‘Praykinson’. While the app is designed to help slow the decline in speech, the real impact comes from consistent practice. Some patients who have used it regularly report noticeable improvements in speech clarity and volume, helping them reconnect with loved ones and communicate more confidently.
Krissda> One patient shared that they have been able to speak more clearly, especially in family settings – something they had not experienced in years. Moments like these are incredibly moving, as they show how ‘Praykinson’ can help restore not just speech, but a sense of connection and dignity.
Although not all users will see immediate results, consistent use can encourage patients to feel more comfortable and confident over time. It’s a step toward regaining their voice and sense of independence.
Krissda> We are currently scaling ‘Praykinson’ to hospitals across Thailand with the goal of reaching over 100,000 Parkinson’s patients. As part of our expansion, we are also working to broaden the prayer options to include prayers from various religions, as well as for those who do not identify with a specific religion – ensuring that the app is accessible to all. Ultimately, our ambition is to make ‘Praykinson’ a universally available tool for Parkinson’s patients around the world.
Krissda> I am most proud of how ‘Praykinson’ blends cultural traditions and modern therapeutic practices to create something meaningful and impactful for Parkinson’s patients. This project has taught me the value of meeting people where they are – by leveraging familiar rituals, we were able to foster greater engagement and emotional connection. It also reinforced how even simple ideas when paired with thoughtful technology can evolve into powerful tools for change.