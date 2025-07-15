Dentsu Thailand Champions Road Safety for Children to Protect Power of Dreams with Honda

​Dentsu Thailand’s integrated campaign for Honda, ‘PROTECT The Power of Dreams’, promotes safe riding habits for child passengers on motorcycles, and calls on parents to protect their child’s dreams for the future.

In Thailand, motorcycles are a daily necessity, but the safety of children riding on motorcycles have been often overlooked, with only 16% of Thai children wearing helmets when riding as passengers. Yet, not wearing helmets has been a major cause of death among Thai children, with around 3,000 deaths each year, approximately nine every day.

As part of its ‘The Power of Dreams’ philosophy, Honda believes that dreams can only grow when children are protected. The goal was, therefore, to provide a simple but powerful reminder: that protecting a child’s dream begins by simply putting on a helmet on their head.

The campaign featured young dreams of various children, heartwarmly showcasing them as the professionals the dream of becoming. These powerful visual reminders lit across LED billboards across Bangkok. In addition, safe-riding lessons were offered at Honda safety riding parks islandwide.

Dentsu Thailand led the end-to-end campaign strategy and execution, including creative craft and seamless media integration to bring the message to life through outdoor media and print, ensuring broad visibility at launch.

The headline ‘PROTECT The Power of Dreams’ creatively used children’s handwriting for the word ‘PROTECT,’ reinforcing the emotional connection.

Print ads, OOH, and posters featuring striking portraits of children dressed in their dream professions: doctor, pilot, chef, and boxer, all proudly wearing helmets.

A stark statistic—‘Only 16% of children wear helmets’—was prominently displayed.

Safe riding workshops held at all Honda Safety Riding Centers nationwide, providing hands-on learning and reinforcing the importance of helmet usage.



A representative from Thai Honda commented, “‘The Power of Dreams’ has always been at the heart of Honda’s brand, but we believe dreams can only thrive when safety comes first. In Thailand, where motorcycles are a daily part of life, it’s critical that we protect the next generation. We’re pleased that dentsu Thailand was able to tap into a powerful cultural insight and translate it into a campaign with real emotional and social impact.”

Subun Khow, CCO, Dentsu Creative Thailand commented, “Raising a child isn’t easy but sometimes just a simple act alone can make a difference between life and death – like putting that helmet on them. Our children are our future and it is our responsibility to keep them safe and nurture them so that they can grow up and chase their dreams. We are, therefore, glad to be able to highlight that with ‘Protect The Power of Dreams’, by grounding the message in emotion to connect the dots between safety, care, and a child’s future.”

