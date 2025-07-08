Tony Hawk Drops Into Taco Bell’s Luxe Craving Boxes

In a bold fusion of fast food and skate culture, acclaimed director Lillie Eiger of 42 Branded has launched a fun new advertising campaign for Taco Bell’s Luxe Craving Boxes. Renowned skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes a thrilling cameo, blending his iconic persona with the vibrant essence of Taco Bell.

In this dynamic and captivating commercial, a group of gen z skaters who are just hanging out eating their Taco Bell Luxe craving boxes at a skatepark, have to double take when Hawk appears. The commercial captures the youthful energy and free-spirited ethos synonymous with both Hawk and the brand, inviting fans to embrace life with zest and flavour.

Lillie Eiger is repped for commercials globally by 42 Branded managing director Clancie Brennan and by Matt Davey at Probation for stills.

