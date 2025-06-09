Tommy San George Joins MRM as Global Chief Growth Officer

​MRM, a specialised relationship marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Tommy San George as global chief growth officer, MRM. Tommy will lead MRM’s global growth community and drive the business development strategy across the agency’s worldwide operations. MRM’s specialised capabilities span CRM, customer experience, and commerce.



Tommy joins from IPG’s global growth centre, where he served as one of the network’s key leaders, helping to shape new business solutions for clients across disciplines and sectors by leveraging Interact, IPG’s core marketing platform. Over the course of his 13-year tenure at IPG, he also held leadership roles across paid, experiential, earned, and consulting practices.



Known for his solutions-based approach to business development, Tommy will leverage his breadth of experience to help clients architect systems that unify data, creativity, media, and technology to deliver outcomes that help brands grow.



​Philippe Krakowsky, global CEO, Interpublic Group (IPG) said, “Today's marketers need partners who can seamlessly blend a deep understanding of brands, creative excellence in digital channels, and cutting-edge marketing technology. MRM sits at the crucial intersection of these disciplines, and Tommy's appointment strengthens our ability to deliver what clients require in this complex landscape."



​Grant Theron, global CEO, MRM, “We’re delighted to have Tommy aboard. His appointment rounds off an important period of successful transformation for us. With his addition to the executive team, MRM is even better poised and positioned for the future.”



Tommy San George, global chief growth officer, MRM said, “MRM is building something special and very different in the market, and I’m excited to be a part of that momentum and the team that’s delivering creative and intelligent solutions for world-class brands.”



Tommy officially steps into his new role at MRM on June 9th, 2025. His appointment comes less than a year after Grant Theron took over as MRM’s global CEO. Since his arrival Grant has made key hires and promotions, including Jon Taylor as its first global chief data officer; Nick Handel to CEO, MRM UK; and Gareth Osborne to chief technology officer, MRM Europe & UK, among others.

