Allegra - Drowsy Prompts

Allegra
03/06/2025
Allegra needed to reinforce its non-drowsy claim in a way that felt modern, trustworthy, and shareable. We found the answer in an unexpected source: generative AI. When prompted to “act like” it had taken Benadryl or Zyrtec, ChatGPT produced sleepy, sluggish responses. But when prompted with Allegra, the output was crisp and witty. That unscripted behavioral difference became our creative and data solution. We invited the public to test it themselves. Every interaction became a proof point. Screenshots turned into shareable content. Influencers helped it scale. The campaign ran across TikTok, Radio, Instagram, and Times Square OOH—always featuring real, unedited AI behavior. We didn’t generate ads with AI—we let AI be the message. The result: over 1/2 billion impressions, a +340% above-average view-through rate on paid TikTok, and an engagement rate 430% higher than the industry average. A traditional pharma claim, re-proven by creative data the audience helped generate.

