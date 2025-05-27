Toblerone's Airport Stunt Proves Its Role as the Iconic Travel Gift

Since its foundation in 1908, Toblerone’s unmistakable triangle shape has set it apart from a world of square, standardized treats. It’s never just been chocolate - it’s been a bold, travel-linked icon, often gifted and always expected.



Synonymous with travel and thoughtful gifting, Toblerone has long been a favourite pick up when returning from a trip. And while travel habits evolve, the joy of giving - and receiving - a Toblerone remains as strong as ever. According to Pi-Insights, Toblerone is indeed the #1 chocolate brand in duty-free worldwide. Still, a little reminder to bring on home never hurts - so Toblerone wanted to make sure it stays top of mind for travellers everywhere.



True to its playful and unconventional spirit, Toblerone found a surprising place and moment to share its message: the arrivals gate at the airport. One of the most emotional spots in any journey, filled with reunions and heartfelt moments. Right there, a scene unfolded: a young girl threw an over-the-top tantrum when her mum came back from a trip without a Toblerone. The moment was carefully staged, but it felt spontaneous enough to grab everyone’s attention. People nearby started filming, and before long, the video was making the rounds on social media, shared organically by strangers who had no idea they’d just witnessed a coordinated marketing stunt. The perfect blend of emotion, surprise, and shareability.

One video took off almost instantly, racking up 46.5 millions of organic views in just a few days. It wasn’t long before the internet did its thing; spoofs, memes, and parody videos from creators started flooding in. The little girl became known as 'Tantrum Girl,' and the message couldn’t have been clearer: come home without a Toblerone, and you’re asking for trouble.

By tapping into a universally relatable moment, Toblerone positioned itself as more than just a travel treat - it became the symbol of a meaningful return. The brand didn’t just ride the wave of a viral moment; it amplified it through creator collaborations that extended the narrative across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.



Influencers recreated the 'Where is my Toblerone?' moment in their own cheeky, heartfelt ways, sparking a wider cultural conversation about travel, family, and small-but meaningful gestures. This multi-channel campaign featured Toblerone as the iconic travel tradition - always unconventional, never square.



​Magali Mirault, senior global brand director at Toblerone, said, “We knew it was a bit of a bold move, but we also knew there was a powerful insight at the heart of it; that moment of coming home, and the small but meaningful expectations that come with it. It tapped into something real for people. Honestly, we were blown away by the response. It’s another reminder of just how much love there is for this brand around the world and how much Toblerone is genuinely intertwined in the culture of travel itself”.



​Mihnea Gheorghiu, global chief creative officer at LePub, added, “Toblerone has always stood out — in shape, in spirit, and in attitude. We wanted to dramatize its role as the ultimate travel gift, while bringing the brand’s ‘Never Square’ ethos to life in a place loaded with emotional significance. By turning the arrivals gate into a stage for unexpected drama, we reminded people why Toblerone matters.”



The stunt, which took place in London, gathered 46.5 million organic views on TT in four days and 77 million views in total across Meta, TikTok and YouTube. Proving the power of the brands bold, unconventional and Never Square attitude.

