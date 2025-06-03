CELSIUS Unveils 'LIVE.FIT.GO.' to Redefine Energy for the Everyday Hustler

CELSIUS— the zero-sugar energy drink made to power an active lifestyle — has unveiled its first official brand platform, LIVE.FIT.GO., developed in partnership with its creative agency of record, Anomaly.

Energy today means more than a quick boost. It’s what gets people up in the morning, keeps them focused during work, and pushes them to chase goals late into the night. With LIVE.FIT.GO., CELSIUS is redefining what it means to 'LIVE FIT' — moving beyond the gym to capture the mindset of hustle, momentum, and everyday ambition.

While 'LIVE FIT' has long served as a point of differentiation for CELSIUS, this new platform expands its meaning, connecting with an audience that sees fitness not as a task, but as a lifestyle — one driven by intent, resilience, and consistency. Whether you’re training for a marathon or tackling back-to-back meetings, CELSIUS is the fuel that helps you show up and stay in motion.

A 30-second hero film sits at the centre of the campaign. LIVE.FIT.GO. marks the first campaign from Anomaly as agency of record for the brand — signalling a new chapter of growth for CELSIUS. Visually and tonally, the work leans into high-energy moments, fast edits, and real-life hustle to meet consumers where they are: on the move and chasing what’s next.

The campaign is now live, across a multi-platform activation, and will reach consumers where they live, work and play to build awareness and connection to the brand — bringing 'LIVE FIT' into the everyday routines of those who keep going.

"CELSIUS has been a leader and disruptor in the energy category by providing refreshing energy to active individuals when they need it most. LIVE. FIT. GO.™ is a strategic extension of this effort,” commented Kyle Watson, chief marketing officer of CELSIUS. “LIVE FIT has always been at the core of our brand , and with LIVE. FIT. GO.™, we’re expanding that mantra to resonate with more people in more moments. We’re doubling down on use cases and establishing CELSIUS as the go-to energy choice for the everyday achievers, redefining what energy means to people. LIVE.FIT. GO.™ is a reminder that CELSIUS is for everyone and every moment– whether it's hustling through a busy day on the clock, balancing family life or chasing personal passions.”

"With CELSIUS we're redefining what it means to live fit. We wanted to break the tired convention of the energy drink category by demonstrating how CELSIUS authentically fits into our daily lives,” said Mike Byrne founding partner and global CCO at Anomaly. “Fitness is not a task but a lifestyle driven by intent, resilience and consistency. Whether you're hitting the gym or have a day full of meetings it's all performance based and we want you to perform at your best. That's fulfilling. That's living fit."

