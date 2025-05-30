Imagination Leads the Way in Kinder Chocolate’s ‘Simply Wonderful’ Spots

Kinder Chocolate, the beloved brand known for its milk chocolate coating and creamy milky filling, unveiled a new brand campaign entitled 'Simply Wonderful.' Launching simultaneously across digital and social platforms, the campaign celebrates the delightfully endless possibilities that begin with a simple treat. This is the first new brand campaign from Kinder Chocolate since launching in the U.S. in 2023.



"At Kinder Chocolate, we believe that something wonderfully extraordinary can come from something remarkably simple," said Catherine Bertrac, senior vice president of marketing, Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate. "Our Simply Wonderful platform celebrates how two thoughtfully crafted ingredients – smooth milk chocolate and creamy milky filling – create a magical experience that sparks imagination. It's not about complicated recipes or endless options – it's about making space for wonder through simplicity."

To bring this vision to life, the Simply Wonderful campaign leans on its biggest fans: kids. A short film titled 'Cowboys' will debut across television, digital video and social platforms, with a separate partner series called 'Wonderful Bites' joining it on social. Both pieces feature children using their imaginations to explain what makes Kinder Chocolate so special. Through their playful storytelling, the films capture the boundless creativity that makes childhood so remarkable, emphasising that the most memorable moments often have the simplest ingredients and can inspire the type of everyday magic only kids can create.

From its minimalist ingredient story to its vibrant, playful design system, Simply Wonderful reflects Kinder Chocolate's commitment to a distinctive identity that cuts through clutter and makes space for creativity. Across digital platforms and social media, the campaign brings to life a world where chocolate isn't just a treat — it's the start of something wonderfully unexpected.

Kinder Chocolate is available in single, share, and mini sizes at retailers in the US. A new snack-size lay down bag will be launching just in time for Halloween.

To learn more about Simply Wonderful, please visit www.kinder.com.

