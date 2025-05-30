senckađ
news
Three Claims the Top Spot With Eye-Catching 'Three is One' Campaign

30/05/2025
Backed by OpenSignal, the campaign from Boys + Girls turns Three’s familiar branding into a national statement of 5G leadership—both literally and figuratively

Three is now One (as in the no.1 network in Ireland) according to independent research from OpenSignal.

OpenSignal verified that Three has the best 5G coverage, reliability and more, making it Ireland’s No.1 network. So Boys + Girls decided to tell the world about this achievement in a bold and simple way, showing the famous Three Logo as the number one.

The ‘Three is One’ campaign goes live across multiple channels including BVOD, OOH, radio, print, social, tinder and even features a digital stunt around the 3arena signage.

In retail, Three stores in Dublin, Cork and Galway were renamed with temporary 1 signs for the launch.

Boys + Girls, teamed up with their sister social agency, Circle Content, to bring the idea to life with Locky Butler on sound, alongside partner agencies The Tenth Man and Sweartaker.

