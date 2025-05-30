SuperValu Supermarket Champions Real Experts and Quality

​SuperValu has launched its new brand campaign, The Difference is Real; a celebration of the real expertise, quality and care that have made SuperValu Ireland’s trusted leader in fresh food.



Rooted in decades of experience and deep- rooted supplier relationships, ‘The Difference is Real’ campaign reaffirms SuperValu’s leadership in fresh food, backed by SuperValu’s commitment to delivering the best quality fresh produce, meat, bakery and wines to tables across the country. From expert butchers and early rising bakers to teams handpicking the best of Irish produce, SuperValu is ahead of the game as it puts quality food front and centre delivered by real experts.

Commenting on The Difference is Real campaign, Musgrave consumer insight and innovation director, Edel Russell said “SuperValu has built its reputation as a retailer deeply connected to its communities and The Difference is Real campaign shines a spotlight on what sets us apart – a real commitment to quality food, real expertise and real value. This campaign celebrates our leadership in fresh food and produce, our trusted relationships with local suppliers, and the dedication of our independent retailers and their teams that go the extra mile each day for their shoppers. We’ve listened to our customers, and they want quality food, inspiration, expertise in store along with great value. Whether it’s our expert butchers, bakers, wine specialists or passionate brand ambassadors, it’s the people behind the produce that truly makes the difference”.

At the centre of The Difference is Real campaign is a new advert by Boys + Girls, focused on showing and not just telling what sets SuperValu apart.

​Kris Clarkin, creative director at Boys + Girls, said, “It wasn’t enough to say it, we had to land it visually and truthfully. The campaign needed to feel like a window into the real SuperValu. The people, the effort, the care. That’s where the difference really lies.”

To bring that vision to life, the agency collaborated with director Simon Ratigan at Rogue, known for capturing real moments with a natural, cinematic beauty. The bakery and butchery ads were filmed on location in real SuperValu stores with real employees instead of actors, while the strawberry ad was filmed on location at Keelings and the wine ad on location in Château Croizille, St Emilion, Bordeaux, France.



“Shooting on location with real people meant we had to let go of 100% control, but that’s where the magic is.” says Dean Ryan, senior art director. “The real emotion, the grit, the pride. It’s in the detail of the bakers inspecting the bread, the butcher trimming with care. That’s the level of craft we wanted to show.”



That authenticity runs through the tone of the ad too, with a voiceover by Stefanie Preissner, creator of Can’t Cope Won’t Cope. “Stefanie’s delivery gives the whole piece a grounded, no-nonsense feel,” said Michael Whelan, senior copywriter. “It pulls everything together - the honesty of the visuals, the integrity of the food, the sense that none of this is put on. It’s just real.”



The campaign launched on TV with a top, middle and end takeovers in the same ad break across multiple stations, establishing all the parts that make up the Difference is Real.

This will also be supported across VOD, OOH and Press.



