senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Burglars Suffer ‘PhoneWatch Phobia’ in Home Security System Spot

30/05/2025
62
Share
Campaign from Boys+Girls and director Chris Cottam showcases the detrimental effect of the alarm burglars absolutely dread

PhoneWatch, Ireland's leading provider of monitored home security systems, has launched the next chapter in its innovative marketing campaign that dramatises the effectiveness of their products from the burglar's perspective. The previous execution, ‘Burglar Bootcamp’, earned a Bronze Effie Award and drove significant sales growth.

Statistics show households with PhoneWatch alarms are four times less likely to experience a break-in compared to the average national burglary rate. The latest campaign continues to build on the brand position 'The alarm burglars fear'.

Pat Stephenson, chief relationship officer of Boys + Girls, explain,  "We wanted to build on the success of the core idea behind Burglar Bootcamp, that Phonewatch is the alarm Burglars fear by showcasing the long term effects of that fear - the necessary therapy that a Burglar might need to cope"

In this new execution, the campaign revisits the character of Trevor, an expert burglar now dealing with the emotional fallout of PhoneWatch's growing market presence.

"In 'PhoneWatch Phobia,' we wanted to take a more sympathetic view of Trevor and show that even burglars need to attend therapy sometimes” says Jake O'Driscoll, creative director at Boys + Girls. "This more intimate execution allowed us to go deeper with the character while bringing in the range of features that PhoneWatch offers."

Boys + Girls reunited with BAFTA-winning director Chris Cottam, to direct both the 40-second main film and a suite of 15-second product-centred content. Stills photography was shot by Harry Rhys Thomas.

Marguerite Cotter, PhoneWatch's marketing director, expressed her enthusiasm for the campaign direction, "Following the success of 'Burglar Bootcamp,' everyone at PhoneWatch was eager to bring back Trevor, the lovable villain, and see where Boys + Girls would take her story next."

See more work from Boys+Girls here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Boys+Girls
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Boys+Girls
The Difference Is Real Bread
SuperValu
30/05/2025
One Store Capture
Three
30/05/2025
3arena
Three
30/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1