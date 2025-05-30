Burglars Suffer ‘PhoneWatch Phobia’ in Home Security System Spot

​PhoneWatch, Ireland's leading provider of monitored home security systems, has launched the next chapter in its innovative marketing campaign that dramatises the effectiveness of their products from the burglar's perspective. The previous execution, ‘Burglar Bootcamp’, earned a Bronze Effie Award and drove significant sales growth.



Statistics show households with PhoneWatch alarms are four times less likely to experience a break-in compared to the average national burglary rate. The latest campaign continues to build on the brand position 'The alarm burglars fear'.



​Pat Stephenson, chief relationship officer of Boys + Girls, explain, "We wanted to build on the success of the core idea behind Burglar Bootcamp, that Phonewatch is the alarm Burglars fear by showcasing the long term effects of that fear - the necessary therapy that a Burglar might need to cope"

In this new execution, the campaign revisits the character of Trevor, an expert burglar now dealing with the emotional fallout of PhoneWatch's growing market presence.

"In 'PhoneWatch Phobia,' we wanted to take a more sympathetic view of Trevor and show that even burglars need to attend therapy sometimes” says Jake O'Driscoll, creative director at Boys + Girls. "This more intimate execution allowed us to go deeper with the character while bringing in the range of features that PhoneWatch offers."



Boys + Girls reunited with BAFTA-winning director Chris Cottam, to direct both the 40-second main film and a suite of 15-second product-centred content. Stills photography was shot by Harry Rhys Thomas.



​Marguerite Cotter, PhoneWatch's marketing director, expressed her enthusiasm for the campaign direction, "Following the success of 'Burglar Bootcamp,' everyone at PhoneWatch was eager to bring back Trevor, the lovable villain, and see where Boys + Girls would take her story next."



