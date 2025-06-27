Thousand Percent Launches Debut Comedy Special

​Thousand Percent, the production company founded by comedians and creative partners Avery Pearson and Jeremiah Watkins, has unveiled the release of its first original comedy special: Give It Up, Avery Pearson, which dropped on June 26th exclusively on VEEPS.



Part epic concert, part emotional rollercoaster, Give It Up, Avery Pearson is a mixed-media comedy special that blends stand-up, pre-recorded vignettes, and original live comedy music performance into a full-throttle ride through the mind of an artist chasing a dream that doesn’t sit still. Filmed at Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth in Los Angeles, the special offers a bold, heartfelt, and hilarious look at the friendships and failures that fuel the creative grind.



“We’ve been drawn to comedy and music for years, and this special is the perfect marriage of the two,” said co-founder, Jeremiah Watkins. “Every comic leaves it all out on the stage, and we couldn’t be prouder to have captured it.”



With an original score and dynamic setlist, the special features Avery’s signature comedy music and collaborations with some of the most exciting voices in stand-up, sketch, and comedy today.

Joining Pearson on stage are a parade of comedy greats and special guests, including:

Jay Pharoah (SNL)



Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)



Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This, GLOW)



Adam Ray (Dr. Phil Live!, Barbie)



Arden Myrin (The Righteous Gemstones, Free Bert)



Beth Stelling (If You Didn’t Want Me Then – Netflix)



Jeremiah Watkins (DC Super Hero Girls)



Luke Null (SNL)



JR De Guzman (The Comedy Lineup – Netflix)



Josh Adam Meyers (Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – Netflix)



Scout Durwood (Mary + Jane – MTV)



Stevvi Alexander (Twenty Feet From Stardom, The Roots, Sheryl Crow)



Surprise cameos include Iliza Shlesinger, Jeff Ross, Rachel Bloom, Michael Chiklis, Sal Vulcano, Steve Byrne, and Randy & Jason Sklar.



“Producing your own special is becoming the norm - it’s challenging but ultimately rewarding as it gives comedians full control and an opportunity to own their voice,” said Avery. “We made the exact special we dreamed of - raw, joyful, and rooted in community. I hope comics see what we did and know we’re a Thousand Percent here to help them do the same.”



The setlist includes Pearson’s signature comedy songs like 'Dreams,' 'I Am a Hyundai,' 'Quit,' and duets 'Sex Chair,' 'I’m So Tired,' 'Anything Is Possible at The Grove,' and 'Fingerblasting Women,' backed by a killer band featuring Joel Rutkowski, Nick Liberatore, Jordan Baum, and Dan Lacey.



Give It Up, Avery Pearson is produced by Thousand Percent, executive produced by David Nickoll and Avery Pearson, and co-produced with Adam Ray. It will be available to stream in the US and Canada, and is free for VEEPS All-Access subscribers or available to purchase for $12.99.

