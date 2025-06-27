Los Angeles, CA —Thousand Percent, the production company founded by comedians and creative partners Avery Pearson and Jeremiah Watkins, proudly announces the release of its first original comedy special:Give It Up, Avery Pearson, dropping June 26 exclusively on VEEPS.

Part epic concert, part emotional rollercoaster, Give It Up, Avery Pearson is a mixed-media comedy special that blends standup, pre-recorded vignettes, and original live comedy music performance into a full-throttle ride through the mind of an artist chasing a dream that doesn’t sit still. Filmed at Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth in Los Angeles, the special offers a bold, heartfelt, and hilarious look at the friendships and failures that fuel the creative grind.

(Photo Credit Matt Misisco)

“We’ve been drawn to comedy and music for years, and this special is the perfect marriage of the two,” said co-founder, Jeremiah Watkins. “Every comic leaves it all out on the stage, and we couldn’t be prouder to have captured it.”

With an original score and dynamic setlist, the special features Pearson’s signature comedy music and collaborations with some of the most exciting voices in stand-up, sketch, and comedy today.

Joining Pearson on stage are a parade of comedy greats and special guests, including:

Jay Pharoah (SNL)

(SNL) Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

(Abbott Elementary) Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This,GLOW)

(Nobody Wants This,GLOW) Adam Ray (Dr. Phil Live!,Barbie)

(Dr. Phil Live!,Barbie) Arden Myrin (The Righteous Gemstones,Free Bert)

(The Righteous Gemstones,Free Bert) Beth Stelling (If You Didn’t Want Me Then– Netflix)

(If You Didn’t Want Me Then– Netflix) Jeremiah Watkins (DC Super Hero Girls)

(DC Super Hero Girls) Luke Null (SNL)

(SNL) JR De Guzman (The Comedy Lineup– Netflix)

(The Comedy Lineup– Netflix) Josh Adam Meyers (Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill– Netflix)

(Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill– Netflix) Scout Durwood (Mary + Jane– MTV)

(Mary + Jane– MTV) Stevvi Alexander(Twenty Feet From Stardom,The Roots,Sheryl Crow)

Surprise cameos includeIliza Shlesinger,Jeff Ross,Rachel Bloom,Michael Chiklis,Sal Vulcano,Steve Byrne, andRandy & Jason Sklar.

“Producing your own special is becoming the norm - it’s challenging but ultimately rewarding as it gives comedians full control and an opportunity to own their voice,” said Pearson. “We made the exact special we dreamed of—raw, joyful, and rooted in community. I hope comics see what we did and know we’re a Thousand Percent here to help them do the same.”

The setlist includes Pearson’s signature comedy songs like “Dreams,” “I Am a Hyundai,” “Quit,” and duets “Sex Chair,” “I’m So Tired,” “Anything Is Possible at The Grove,” and “Fingerblasting Women,” backed by a killer band featuring Joel Rutkowski, Nick Liberatore, Jordan Baum, and Dan Lacey.

Give It Up, Avery Pearsonis produced by Thousand Percent, executive produced by David Nickoll and Avery Pearson, and co-produced with Adam Ray. It will be available to stream in the U.S. and Canada, and is free for VEEPS All-Access subscribers or available to purchase for $12.99.

About Thousand Percent

Thousand Percent is a Los Angeles-based production company founded by Avery Pearson and Jeremiah Watkins. Combining extensive experience in entertainment with a sharp comedic edge, the company specializes in creating commercials, specials, and original content. From ideation to execution, Thousand Percent is a one-stop shop for premium content production. Their diverse portfolio include top brands Blue Chew, Füm, Factor Meals, Tushy, Manscaped, PrizePicks, Sheath Underwear, Raycon Earbuds, Conzuri Shoes, Joymode, and Modern Mammals Shampoo. The company is also behind high-profile comedy productions, including Stand-Up On The Spot, Jeremiah Watkins’ viral live show at The Comedy Store, and an upcoming comedy special with Josh Wolf.

Beyond production, co-founders Pearson and Watkins continue to shape the comedy landscape—Watkins as a stand-up comedian, director, and creator of multiple YouTube channels ( @jeremiahwatkins @standupots @TrailerTalesPod ), and Pearson as a comedy musician, having written music for SNL, Kevin Hart, Machine Gun Kelly, Jeff Ross, major awards shows (ESPYs, NFL Honors), Netflix, Peacock, and various commercial brands. Pearson also hosts Keys to the Store at The Comedy Store, Comedy Crush at The Hollywood Improv, and the touring shows Comedian Rhapsody and Quitting Comedy.

Website: www.thousand-percent.com

Instagram: @thousandpercentproductions

About Avery Pearson

Avery Pearson is a comedian, actor, and musician whose original comedy music has been featured on Netflix, SNL, Broadway, and award shows like The ESPYs and NFL Honors. He co-wrote and performed for the Emmy-winning Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, and served as music director and performer alongside Keegan-Michael Key at NFL Honors. He’s created comedy music for The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, and served as Music Director on Historical Roasts with Jeff Ross.

Avery co-wrote and co-directed the song and music video 'Christmas Magic' featuring 60 all-star comics (Howie Mandel, Adam Devine, Richard Lewis) to benefit the charity Comedy Gives Back. His music video 'I'm Not Equipped To Be A Father' with Tiffany Haddish & Chris Redd was front-paged by Funny Or Die. Avery’s appearances include, ‘The Hall’ (Netflix), ‘Bill Burr’s Friends Who Kill’ (Netflix), ‘Masters of Sex’ (Showtime), 'Suits' (USA), ‘LA Complex’ (CW).

A staple of the live comedy scene, Avery tours his signature show Comedian Rhapsody and produces two hit live shows in LA: Comedy Crush at the Hollywood Improv and Keys to the Store at The Comedy Store.

Avery Pearson’s debut solo comedy music album drops Summer 2025 with Pinch Records, with his debut solo album following later in the year.