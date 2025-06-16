senckađ
This 'Unfair Glass' Gives a Powerful Water Crisis Message to World Leaders

16/06/2025
One Drop Foundation and VML Canada brings attention to the global water crisis and advocates for safe drinking water for everyone

As world leaders gather in Canada for the G7 Summit, where critical global issues are debated, a new initiative from international non-profit One Drop, in partnership with creative agency VML, is set to challenge the agenda. The One Drop Foundation is bringing attention to 'The Unfair Glass,' a powerful, tangible representation of the global water crisis, designed to provoke discussion and action among world leaders.

'The Unfair Glass' is a double-walled drinking glass, custom designed with its outer layer permanently filled one-quarter of the way with contaminated water. This innovative design turns the glass into a data visualisation that you can drink from. It also serves as a constant reminder that one in four people worldwide – 2.2 billion individuals – lack access to safe, clean drinking water. This isn't a distant problem; it's a human tragedy unfolding daily, even impacting countries often perceived as water-rich, like Canada, disproportionately affecting Indigenous communities.

"We created 'The Unfair Glass' not just as a symbol, but as a direct, undeniable experience," says Graham Lang, chief creative officer at VML Canada. "It forces you to confront the reality that for billions, clean water is a luxury, not a given. Our goal is to spark a conversation that leads to real change. When leaders drink from this glass, we want them to ask themselves: 'Why isn't this the top priority?'"

The initiative seeks to elevate the global water crisis as a critical issue that deserves greater attention within the G7 Summit’s agenda. By bringing 'The Unfair Glass' directly to the summit and launching a targeted print and out-of-home advertising campaign, One Drop and VML are making an important statement: the time for action on safe water access is now.

"The water crisis is not just an environmental issue; it's a humanitarian crisis, an economic impediment, and a fundamental injustice," states Ernenek Duran, president and chief executive officer, One Drop Foundation. "Every day, millions struggle for a basic necessity that many of us take for granted. 'The Unfair Glass' embodies this struggle, urging leaders to look beyond headlines and truly grasp the scale of this global challenge. We believe that with collective will and focused effort, we can make safe water a reality for everyone. Its presence at the G7 is a direct appeal to the conscience of global leadership: let's make water accessible for all."

One Drop believes that understanding the problem is the first step, but action is paramount. 'The Unfair Glass' is a call to action, inviting individuals and leaders alike to join their mission and be part of the solution.

Credits
