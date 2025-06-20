senckađ
news
Awards and Events
Directors Guild Strikes Gold at the STRAIGHT 8 Shootout in Cannes

20/06/2025
The winning film was written, directed, and produced by Siiri Koponen, who works as a producer at Directors Guild

Directors Guild Helsinki has once again claimed gold at the STRAIGHT 8 shootout short film competition, held alongside the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

In the competition, 12 production companies from around the world created short films shot entirely on Super 8 film – with no editing, no post-production, and no second takes. The films were submitted undeveloped and screened for the first time – both for the audience and the filmmakers – at Cinema Les Arcades in Cannes.

The winning film was written, directed, and produced by Siiri Koponen, who works as a producer at Directors Guild. Although this was her first time directing and screenwriting, she has more than 12 years of experience in film and commercial production.

“A leap into the unknown – once again,” said Siiri. “Everything was thought through to the last detail, but still, this turned out to be one of those rare projects – and my very first ‘kill your darlings’ production.”

The short film was shot in a single continuous take.

The lead roles are played by Talvikki Eerola and Petter Kevin, who was also closely involved in screenwriting throughout the entire process.

“Making a film like this is insane,” Petter said. “We were filming an entirely different story until, together with Siiri, we decided to throw it out and make a completely new film – because the only thing that really matters is emotion. And in the end, the reason why the film transformed was something entirely unexpected.”

