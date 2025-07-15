This Star-Studded Soda Campaign Is Reconnecting with Childhood Memories Through a Healthier Product

Flavours can unlock an array of nostalgic memories and emotions, serving as a window into times gone by. Cracking open your favourite childhood cola has the power to instantly transport you back to the playground, or your first high school sleepover. When it comes to preferences, research suggests 44% of consumers in the US and Canada opt for traditional and nostalgic food and beverage flavours. This insight guided the latest campaign from soft drink brand, OLIPOP – Soda Stories.



According to OLIPOP creative director, Alyssa Mackowski, “nostalgia isn’t about looking back — it’s about bringing something forward.” To find out what inspired the direction of this new campaign and why personal memories felt like a good match for the soda brand, LBB’s April Summers sat down with Alyssa to talk shop.





LBB> What does nostalgia mean to a brand like OLIPOP, and how do you harness it without feeling retro or stuck in the past?

Alyssa> At OLIPOP, we’re not just tapping into the past as a visual gag, we’re honouring the very real stories people associate with soda, and giving them a way to reconnect with those memories through a healthier product. Nostalgia isn’t about looking back — it’s about bringing something forward. It’s about tapping into the emotional imprint of soda in American culture: the fizz, the fun, the freedom, all the moments it made feel special. We want to reimagine those feelings through a modern, health-forward lens.





LBB> This campaign is built around true and deeply personal memories that relate to soda. What did the OLIPOP team learn about the emotional power of soda through this process, and how did that shape the tone or storytelling style of the campaign?

Alyssa> We know that soda acts as a kind of aspiring common ground, bringing people together through those moments. But the reality is that soda hasn’t always been something that loves us back. Traditional sodas often come with health trade-offs – too much sugar, artificial ingredients – that leave many feeling conflicted about enjoying those nostalgic experiences. That tension shaped our approach: OLIPOP offers a way to reclaim that connection to soda’s emotional power while caring for our bodies and well-being. It’s soda that embraces us as much as we embrace it.





LBB> How did you approach creative direction for a campaign featuring multiple voices, faces, and memories? Was there a central OLIPOP 'feeling' or ethos that tied them all together?

Alyssa> The creative direction taps into the lovable awkwardness of ‘90s yearbooks — crooked bangs, over-airbrushed backdrops, stiff poses, and all. It’s an aesthetic that’s deliberately unpolished, unmistakably human, and full of charm – that celebrates human imperfection in all its glory. Visually, this gives us permission to break away from polished commercial tropes and instead create a world that’s vibrant, character-driven, and instantly disarming. The kind of work that draws people in because it’s a little weird, a little wonky, but deeply familiar. So whether you're Kristin Chenoweth or a longtime fan from our community, everyone can relate. It meets people where they’ve been, and invites them to laugh, connect, and feel seen.



LBB> OLIPOP straddles two distinct brand territories: nostalgic treat and functional health product. How do you reconcile those in your creative, especially when building campaigns that need to be both emotionally expressive and benefit-driven?

Alyssa> Living in that space between a delicious treat and function is actually one of our biggest strengths. People don’t just want healthier options: they want those options to feel like the things they already love. Our creative work is about holding both truths at once: the emotional spark of something familiar and fun, and the substance of something that’s actually good for you.





LBB> What role does imperfection play in OLIPOP’s brand aesthetic? The campaign embraces photobooth lighting and lived-in moments, was that a deliberate choice to counter overly polished wellness branding?

Alyssa> Soda Stories is all about real, personal memories tied to soda, because those moments are what make it meaningful. We took inspiration from the charm of old-school glamour shot photobooths, where the lighting wasn’t perfect and the poses were a little awkward, but that was the magic. The series leans into that same spirit, celebrating the imperfections and lived-in moments that make something feel honest and human.





LBB> Why was it important to feature both celebrities and everyday fans side-by-side? And how did you ensure their stories felt unified under one brand voice?

Alyssa> Because OLIPOP is for everyone. From day one, we’ve been hearing incredible stories from our fans from teachers to parents, athletes and artists who’ve rediscovered their love of soda with OLIPOP. Featuring both celebrities and everyday drinkers felt like a natural reflection of the real community that’s grown around the brand. What unifies these stories is honesty. We weren’t asking anyone to perform or polish their message. We asked them to be real – about the awkwardness, the cravings, the nostalgia, the gut stuff. That vulnerability – whether it comes from a public figure or a longtime fan – is what makes it all feel connected under one voice.



LBB> And finally, what has been your favourite thing about working on this campaign? Do you have any fun anecdotes or memories from 'Soda Stories'?

Alyssa> My favorite part of this campaign has been watching how deeply personal the stories are, watching that moment when someone takes a sip and gets transported. For some, it’s the past, like their body’s here, but their brain’s 10 years old barefoot in the backyard again. For others, it’s about reimagining what their future can feel like – one where health and happiness aren’t at odds. That’s the magic of OLIPOP — balancing what people miss with what they now expect from themselves.



