This Director Wants to Make Ads that Shape Culture “Like they Used to”

Tomoya Matsushita is an up and coming director from Japan who enjoys depicting the unreal within reality. After graduating from Meiji University’s Department of Information and Communication, he joined AOI Pro. Inc. in 2022 and works on clients such as Amazon.



This year, his talent saw him selected as one of the ‘Fabulous Five’ directors at ADFEST’s annual short film competition which helps young commercial film directors from Asia Pacific and the Middle East get their first big break.



To get to know more, LBB’s Sunna Coleman sits down with Tomoya who shares the film that changed the course of his career, why he’s inspired by the art of collage, and how he finds extraordinary moments in the ordinary.







LBB> What first sparked your curiosity for film?

Tomoya> It was when I watched ‘La La Land’ directed by Damien Chazelle. Before then, I had dreamed of becoming a TV director, but after seeing the film, I strongly felt the essence of film as a comprehensive art form.

After that, I went to Los Angeles to study both film and English and started to work as a director at AOI Pro. It strongly influenced my life direction.





LBB> How would you describe the advertising and film scene in Tokyo where you work?

Tomoya> When I was a child, I used to imitate songs and lines from TV commercials with my friends. Commercials back then played a huge role in shaping popular culture in Japan. Nowadays, fewer people watch because social media is becoming the dominant platform. At the same time, advertising now reaches people through many different channels.

However, there are fewer cases where advertising becomes cultural phenomena or societal movements, which I find a bit sad as someone working in this industry. One of my current goals is to create ads that can shape culture as they used to.





LBB> How would you describe Japanese creativity?

Tomoya> I feel that Japanese creativity, for better or worse, comes with many constraints. For example, Japanese commercials are typically 15 seconds long. Additionally, there’s strict compliance to regulations.

However, I believe that the unique craziness and the ability to convey a lot of information in a short time in Japanese commercials come from these constraints.





LBB> You enjoy finding the extraordinary within the ordinary. How do you go about spotting these elements within everyday things?

Tomoya> I always keep my 'sensors' tuned to interesting situations in everyday life. When I find an interesting situation, I make a note on my phone and think about why it feels interesting and what kind of story exists within that situation. For example, an elderly woman with a cane working at the Apple Store, or an awkward moment when someone tries to give bread to a homeless person out of kindness but gets rejected.



These situations, which are real and spontaneous, inspire me. By doing so, I try to discover the 'equation' that makes these moments captivating. Sometimes, I incorporate these observations directly into my work, as the scenes themselves hold strong visual potential.





LBB> What is something that is currently inspiring you?

Tomoya> I find a lot of inspiration in collage art through social media and museum visits. A collage involves combining or connecting existing elements like magazines, photos, videos to create something new. I believe that all creativity is about combining existing things in unexpected ways to build a new world. This idea connects back to the previous question because by analysing what makes the collage interesting or how the combination creates meaning, I can apply these insights and discoveries to my own projects.





LBB> What have been some of your most memorable career highlights so far?

Tomoya> One highlight was being selected for the ‘Fabulous 5’ at ADFEST. Although I didn’t win the award, just being chosen for the competition was a huge boost to my confidence, as it was the first time I’d been recognised in this way. And I could meet amazing people from all over the world who work in the same field at the event. It broadened my perspective and greatly increased my motivation to continue creating.





LBB> Who have been some of the most interesting people you have worked with or shot?

Tomoya> One of the most interesting experiences was shooting with the Japanese comedy duo, Miki, for an Amazon ad. When creating a storyboard, I had a general idea of the funny lines and scenarios I wanted to include, but when we actually shot with Miki, they added entirely new and unexpected gags. They made insightful suggestions that took the humour to a different level. It was a valuable experience that taught me what truly makes something funny.





LBB> Who are some of your personal favourite Japanese film talents and why?

Tomoya> I really admire directors Shunichiro Miki and Katsuhito Ishii. I was deeply impacted by ‘Funky Forest: The First Contact’, which Shunchiro Miki co-directed in 2004, and Katsuhito’s ‘The Taste of Tea’ from the same year.

Both films present the surreal, strange, and mysterious world, like the bizarre dreams you experience when you're sick. These films showed me how free and expansive filmmaking can be, and how creative expression can lead to fascinating worlds. I still watch them sometimes when I want to relax my mind.





LBB> What do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities for directors in Japan today?

Tomoya> It lies in how they use social media. Many directors are gaining recognition through platforms like Instagram and YouTube, not only in Japan but worldwide. Social media makes it easier to connect with producers and collaborators globally. With the increasing variety of paths to becoming a director, it has become more important than ever for directors to promote themselves and build their own networks in order to expand their opportunities.





LBB> Outside of your career, how do you like to express your creativity?

Tomoya> Through my personal social media. I enjoy making vlogs and collages for fun. While my dream job as a director has become a reality, the pressures that come with it sometimes make the creative process feel less enjoyable or more stressful. By creating vlogs and collages freely, without the constraints of client needs or deadlines, I reconnect with the joy of creative expression.