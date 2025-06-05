senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

AOI Pro. Announces Belgian DOP Dimitri Karakatsanis Is Now Represented in Japan

05/06/2025
31
Share
Dimitri Karakatsanis has worked on global campaigns for brands such as Nike, Uniqlo, and Uber Eats

AOI Pro. has announced that Dimitri Karakatsanis is now represented exclusively in Japan by Stadium’s Tokyo Office. Born in Belgium, Dimitri is a director of photography celebrated for his refined, cinematic visual storytelling.

He has worked on global campaigns for brands such as Nike, Uniqlo, and Uber Eats, and brings a wealth of experience in the automotive category as well — having shot for Audi, Lincoln, Mazda, and many others.

Check out his past work here.

In Japan, it is legally required to obtain a valid work visa when employing foreign staff. To ensure AOI Pro. clients can entrust them with peace of mind, the team always ensures that any foreign staff they work with have acquired the appropriate work visa before beginning any assignments.

Starting in June 2025, Dimitri will be based in Japan for one year, following the official acquisition of a valid work visa.

For inquiries or project requests in the Japan region, please contact: gpt@aoi-pro.co.jp

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from AOI Pro.
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from AOI Pro.
Last Scene
Apple
09/05/2025
Make it Unbelievable
Canva
09/04/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1