AOI Pro. Announces Belgian DOP Dimitri Karakatsanis Is Now Represented in Japan

​AOI Pro. has announced that Dimitri Karakatsanis is now represented exclusively in Japan by Stadium’s Tokyo Office. Born in Belgium, Dimitri is a director of photography celebrated for his refined, cinematic visual storytelling.

He has worked on global campaigns for brands such as Nike, Uniqlo, and Uber Eats, and brings a wealth of experience in the automotive category as well — having shot for Audi, Lincoln, Mazda, and many others.

Check out his past work here.



In Japan, it is legally required to obtain a valid work visa when employing foreign staff. To ensure AOI Pro. clients can entrust them with peace of mind, the team always ensures that any foreign staff they work with have acquired the appropriate work visa before beginning any assignments.

Starting in June 2025, Dimitri will be based in Japan for one year, following the official acquisition of a valid work visa.

For inquiries or project requests in the Japan region, please contact: gpt@aoi-pro.co.jp

