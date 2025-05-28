senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast with Lucy Hudson Is Out

28/05/2025
98
Share
The latest episode of The emPOWER Breakfast podcast, hosted by Athene Parker, is now live and features a profoundly moving and important conversation with Lucy Hudson, managing director of McCann Birmingham

The latest episode of The emPOWER Breakfast podcast, hosted by Athene Parker, is now live and features a profoundly moving and important conversation with Lucy Hudson, managing director of McCann Birmingham.

In this episode, Lucy shares her personal and professional journey following the loss of her first child, Poppy, to a brain tumour. With remarkable honesty and strength, she reflects on how grief has reshaped her leadership style, deepened her commitment to authenticity in the workplace, and driven her mission to help organisations better support employees navigating bereavement.

It’s an incredibly important conversation about how the advertising and media industry must evolve to become more empathetic, human-centred workplaces. From leadership during crisis to building supportive cultures, the episode offers deeply relevant insights for agency leaders, people teams, and anyone managing through or supporting others in the face of profound personal challenges.

Lucy also discusses practical strategies for leaders: what to say (and what not to say), how to support teams beyond the immediate aftermath of loss, and why authentic vulnerability can be a superpower in leadership—not a weakness.

The full emPOWER Breakfast Podcast Series One, Episode Eight with Lucy has just dropped, so be sure to find it where you listen to your podcasts, subscribe and please leave comments and feedback.

The emPOWER team would like to say a huge thank you to their podcast sponsors String & Tins, and to the incredible all-female production team behind this episode - producer Esi Jonuzi and engineer Livy Wicks, who also composed the beautiful theme music.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The emPOWER Breakfast
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The emPOWER Breakfast
Lucy Hudson
The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast
28/05/2025
emPOWER Podcast Rosie Arnold Tease
The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast
30/04/2025
Sue Higgs Podcast
The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast
26/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1