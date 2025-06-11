The Story of Content Creatures

Learn how we started, what shaped us, where we are now, what’s next, and the advice we’d give to anyone starting a creative business.





Meet Our Founders and the Vision That Started It All

Putting ideas in motion since 2014, Content Creatures is a strategic storytelling agency, founded by Brett Davey and Cailie Dimmock. We partner with brands to unearth their most powerful stories and bring these to life on screens of all shapes and sizes.

From the outset, Content Creatures was founded on a distinctive creative philosophy: design-led storytelling.

This guiding principle is the result of two worlds coming together. Cailie’s experience in creative thinking and brand execution, and Brett’s background in editorial strategy and narrative development. It’s an approach that ensures every idea is shaped with clarity, purpose and emotion, placing narrative intent at the heart of visual execution. More than a methodology, it’s the creative DNA of our studio, and the reason our work resonates, connects, and delivers lasting value for our clients.

Let’s meet our co-founders.

Brett Davey

Co-founder and strategy partner

Brett, an accomplished creative director with over 20 years’ experience in television, brought a deep understanding of audience engagement, editorial strategy and narrative structure. As former head of creative and original production at Turner Broadcasting, he developed award-winning content that resonated globally built on stories that were crafted with insight and precision.

Cailie Dimmock

Co-founder and creative partner

Cailie, an experienced creative producer with a background in branding and broadcast, brought a sharp eye for visual storytelling, design systems and campaign delivery.

As former head of production at Lambie-Nairn, she led major global rebrands for clients including BBC and ITV, shaping content that was creatively cohesive, strategically sound and built for scale.

Together, they identified a gap in the market: businesses and brands were increasingly producing content for digital screens, but few were applying the same creative discipline and narrative rigour seen in broadcast. Brett and Cailie’s shared vision was to change that: to offer broadcast-quality storytelling, elevated through brand-led design thinking, tailored specifically for corporate audiences.

Key Moments in Our Journey

Finding Our Feet

When we launched Content Creatures in 2014, our first studio was Brett’s kids’ playroom, quickly transformed into a makeshift creative space. We cleared out the toys and set up our kit, nothing fancy, just enough to get started.

It was from there that we delivered our very first project: a preschool animation series for Childs Farm. The brief was to develop animated characters based on the illustrations found on their product bottles, bringing them to life through a series of five-minute, character-led episodes. The aim was to help get the brand on TV and into the homes of young families, ultimately supporting their move into major retailers like Boots and helping establish them as a significant player in the children’s skincare market.

Our First Hire

With our first project complete, we began to build our team. During an early commission, we needed a freelance animator at short notice and were introduced to Andy Williams. He quickly proved a perfect fit, not just creatively, but culturally.

Andy has remained with us ever since, now head of studio and innovation, he leads animation and technical direction across all our projects. In 2017, Grace Evetts joined straight out of university. She’s grown with us and now heads up design.

While other team members have come and gone, that early core (Brett, Cailie, Andy and Grace) has been key to shaping the studio’s identity and carrying forward the collaborative spirit that first took root in that playroom.

Finding our space

Our first proper office was a tiny Grade II-listed building above a carpet shop in Leatherhead. It wasn’t glamorous, but it was our first real step out of the playroom and into a space of our own.

Funnily enough, Brett (who’s 5ft 7.5) was the one who found it, and didn’t quite factor in the ceiling height. Cailie, standing a little taller (let’s say 6ft for the sake of the story), had more than a few run-ins with the door frames.

A few years later in 2017, we moved to our second studio in Dorking, a much larger space that we could decorate and make our own. For Cailie, it marked a real turning point: we were growing into a proper studio space, taking on larger-scale projects, and expanding our client network. We enjoyed almost three years there, building momentum and creativity right up until the pandemic began.

Getting the Ball Rolling

In the early days, the biggest challenge wasn’t the work, it was keeping the work coming in.

Like most small studios, we were busy with production sprints one minute, then dealing with unexpected quiet spells the next. The difficulty was never doing the work; it was being known for it. Getting on the radar of the right clients and staying there took time.

It wasn’t until 2019 that things started to click into place. We developed a clear three-year strategy and carved out a niche as a content partner for the events industry, producing animated screen content for large-scale conferences, brand experiences, and internal launches.

Learning to Pivot

By 2019, our strategy was starting to gain momentum.

Then, of course, COVID hit.

Live events vanished overnight. The work we’d positioned ourselves for disappeared just as the strategy was beginning to take shape. We simply weren’t far enough down the road to sustain that course.

So, we did what we’ve always done: stepped back, took stock, and adapted.

What didn’t change was our commitment to strong ideas. We returned to what had always set us apart: strategic thinking, client partnerships, and letting design-led storytelling shape the response. It was never about chasing trends or scaling for the sake of it; it was about staying relevant, resilient, and creatively focused.

Proud Moments and Industry Recognition

In the early years, like many small studios, we were focused on delivering good work: learning, adapting, and growing. But it was hard to tell how far our efforts were reaching. Were we making an impact beyond the brief?

That changed in 2015 when we created a playful animation for Happy Socks. It earned us our first industry award - a moment that validated our creative direction and gave us the confidence to keep pushing our ideas further.

The following year, we produced Ideas in Motion, an internal brand film that expressed what we stood for as a studio. When it was picked up and shared by the wider animation community, it gave us a much-needed sense of visibility, proof that our voice was starting to be heard beyond our immediate client circle. The film went on to gain over 160,000 organic views in just two weeks.

Alongside our agency recognition, many members of our team have contributed to BAFTA, Promax and D&AD award-winning projects throughout their careers.

As a studio, we’ve been shortlisted for the Brand Film Awards and recognised by a number of international award bodies. Highlights include:

4 Platinum Muse Awards

9 Gold Muse Awards

2 Corporate Content Awards

These milestones are proud markers of our journey, but they’ve never been the destination. For us, the goal remains the same: to keep creating work that’s smart, meaningful and made with care.

Hard-Won Lessons from the Journey: Advice from our Co-founders

Looking back on a decade of running Content Creatures, Brett’s advice to new founders comes without hesitation:

And for Cailie, the most important lesson is about who you build it with:

Where We Stand Today

We’ve come a long way since 2014, when Content Creatures began in Brett’s children’s playroom.

Over the past decade, we’ve shaped a clear identity as a strategic storytelling agency; one that delivers content for screens of all shapes and sizes. From social campaigns to 16K immersive displays, we bring clarity, creativity, and purpose to every brief. We’re not limited by format or sector; we’re defined by the strength of our ideas and the way we bring them to life.

What’s guided us all along is a simple belief: that powerful stories, led by smart design, create the most meaningful connections. That’s why clients come to us, not just for animation or video, but for content with insight behind it and intent within it.

As Cailie puts it, it’s about striking the right balance:

And as Brett sums up:

Today, we partner with brands, charities and corporate clients globally and across industries. Our work spans a wide range of formats, but our thinking always starts in the same place: with the idea. And for us, that idea is never just creative, it’s strategically grounded, designed to solve real problems, and crafted to connect with purpose.

At the heart of our studio are the values that define both how we work and the work we create:

Creativity - innovation starts with imagination

Being Human – we take a people-first approach from concept to completion

Collaboration – the best ideas are built together

Thoughtfulness – strategy shapes every creative decision

Openness – we simplify the complex and guide with clarity

This is where we stand today: an agile, strategic storytelling agency delivering content that moves people—on every screen, in any space.

What’s Next for Content Creatures?

After more than a decade in motion, we're looking forward, with focus, curiosity, and creative ambition.

Our goal is to stay ahead not by doing more, but by doing better - working smarter, thinking sharper, and creating content that genuinely connects. We’re not trying to grow for growth’s sake. What matters to us is depth: building stronger relationships, delivering more strategic work, and finding new ways to bring clarity and meaning to complex briefs.

For both Brett and Cailie, the future is about refining what makes Content Creatures distinctive and building a team and process that supports it.

Technology is part of that journey. Tools like generative AI are changing how we work, but not why we work. We’re integrating these technologies where they enhance our process, whether that’s speeding up design iterations or exploring creative directions more efficiently. But the spark behind every project remains human.

As Brett puts it

Our new studio in Dorking is part of that evolution too. It gives us space to grow, room to think, and the flexibility to collaborate in ways that suit the team and the work.

At it's core, our future vision is simple:

Content Creatures will continue to partner with brands to unearth the full potential of their stories and bring them to life across every platform; through strategic insight, creative brilliance, and industry-specific expertise.

Ready to Unearth Your Brand’s Story?

If you’re looking for help discovering, shaping, and sharing your brand’s unique story, we’re ready to help.

​Reach out - we’d love to hear from you.

