The Royal Ballet and Opera Appoints Hope&Glory to Drive Brand Reappraisal

Creative agency, Hope&Glory has been appointed to lead strategic planning and creative development for the Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO) ahead of the launch of its new Season in September 2025.



Working in close collaboration with RBO’s experienced in-house team, the earned-first agency will develop a bold new narrative platform designed to drive reappraisal of the organisation and deepen emotional connections with the 'culturally curious' - audiences who may not yet have discovered the power of ballet and opera.



The new platform will underpin a series of integrated activations across the 2025/26 Season, aiming to showcase the extraordinary - the world-class artistry, the unforgettable experiences, and the emotional resonance that defines RBO’s work on stage and screen.



Hope&Glory was awarded the work following a competitive pitch and is tasked with continuing to build brand engagement for the organisation, helping to make ballet and opera mean more to more people.



The Royal Ballet and Opera is a cultural powerhouse - home to two of the world’s leading performing companies, The Royal Opera and The Royal Ballet, under one roof at one of the UK's leading arts institutions.



Sophie Wybrew-Bond, chief commercial officer, Royal Ballet and Opera commented, “In Spring 2024, we rebranded the organisation as the first step in a broader journey of brand reappraisal. This next chapter is focused on deepening our connection with culturally engaged audiences and forging even stronger partnerships with commercial collaborators. While the RBO name carries strong recognition, our ambition is to move beyond awareness and foster a genuine sense of connection. That’s the exciting work we’re now embarking on with the team at Hope&Glory.”



Jo Carr, co-founder and chief client officer at Hope&Glory added, “Briefs like this don’t come around very often: a chance to take a world-class arts organisation and reimagine how it shows up in culture to become more meaningful to a greater number of people. We’re excited to help RBO tell its story in a way that’s engaging, and impossible to ignore. Those who experience it, love it. Now, it’s time to bring more people into that fold."

