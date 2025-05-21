The Quarry Welcomes Jack Cantrell to Its Roster

​The Quarry has announced the newest addition to its ever eclectic roster - Jack Cantrell.

Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Jack discovered the joys of shooting and editing film in his teen years, documenting the lives of himself and his friends - editing the footage in a cracked version of Final Cut Pro.

Since those halcyon days, Jack pursued various avenues of filmmaking, for a time focusing on directing, however over the last two years, he has pivoted his focus to the editing room where he has felt an intuitive connection to the more rhythmic approach of the post-production processes. As an editor, Jack has amassed a broad and diverse body of work for clients such as Gucci, FIFA, Yves Saint Laurent, Under Armour, MyTheresa and Bord Gáis Energy to name a few.

On joining The Quarry, Jack said, “I am extremely excited, and I feel so lucky to be joining the incredible roster at The Quarry. Although I’ve worked in this industry for over a decade, I consider myself relatively new to editing, so I really didn’t think a partnership like this was on the horizon any time soon. From our earliest conversations it was very clear that The Quarry would be the perfect home to learn, grow, but also create new friendships, which in my opinion are the backbone of this industry.”

While his work in the advertising industry has grown more exciting with every cut, Jack is also gaining momentum in his long-form work, editing the Boxing documentaries ‘Battle of the Baddest’, and ‘Undisputed’ - chronicling two of Tyson Fury’s much-hyped bouts against Francis Ngannou & Oleksandr Usyk, respectively. Despite delving into long form at such pace, Jack’s excited to crack on with commercial work, with ads such as Adidas’ 'Originals United' making waves in recent months.

“Over the last year or so I have managed to get a taste of some longer form work, which is definitely a world I want to explore more in the future, but this year I would love to focus on building my shorter form and commercial reel further, especially with stories that have a raw and human driven story behind them.”

Ben Campbell, editor and partner at The Quarry, said, “The first time I saw Jack’s brilliant and rhythmic cutting style it was an absolute no-brainer to ask him over to The Quarry for a chat. On meeting him you quickly realise that he’s the real deal, he just gets it and has that ability to adapt to what’s needed for the job. As an editor it’s crucial to work with the best talent in the business and he has it in spades.”

At the heart of it, Jack is excited to expand his reel even further, and to work with other creative minds and talents across the industry, “I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with some incredibly talented individuals throughout my career, and I look forward to building on those existing relationships further and forming new ones in the near future.”



​Read here to learn about the OKX project that Jack recently edited.

