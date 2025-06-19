The Power of Creative Synergy: How 793 Studios Made Sound the Hero for Mucho Burrito

In today’s hyper-competitive advertising landscape, brand recall is no longer just about what audiences see—it’s about what they feel and hear. At 793 Studios, a creative powerhouse known for its fully integrated production model, sound isn’t an afterthought. It’s the strategic driver behind every memorable moment. Their recent work for Mucho Burrito, a popular Mexican food franchise, proves just how powerful audio can be when placed at the centre of a campaign.

​



Music That Drives Emotion, Not Just Atmosphere

At the heart of the project was an original score inspired by mariachi, salsa, and merengue—designed to move with the visuals, not behind them. The team iterated through 11 different versions before finding the perfect sonic identity.

“We didn’t want the music to justsupport the commercial. We wanted it todefineits rhythm, its pulse, and its emotional heartbeat,” explained Junior Carelli, partner at 793 Studios.

This approach aligns with recent industry insights: campaigns with distinct audio identities are 8.5x more effective, and 77% of consumers report greater trust in brands with consistent sonic branding (Radiocentre, 2024).

Real-Time Collaboration Yields Real Impact

What sets 793 apart is its real-time interdisciplinary workflow. Composers, editors, producers, VFX artists, and designers collaborate from day one—ensuring every beat matches every cut, and every visual cue resonates with precision.

“There are moments where a trumpet must hit the same frame as a title reveal, or a percussive accent must elevate a mood shift. That level of timing only happens when sound design isn’t siloed—it’s embedded,” said Junior.

This isn’t just artistic flair. Studies show that radio and audio-led ads yield up to $7.70 for every $1 invested, and emotionally resonant soundscapes double engagement levels across platforms.

Audio as Strategy, Not Background

In the Mucho Burrito campaign, the music wasn’t background—it was brand narrative. It dictated tempo. It created energy. It built connection. Without saying a word, the melody became the campaign’s loudest voice.

At 793 Studios, this is more than a philosophy—it’s practice. Every project is an immersive, cross-functional experience where nothing is incidental. Everything is intentional.

For Brands That Want to Be Remembered

When audio, visuals, and storytelling are crafted together—not layered separately—you don’t just create content. You create experiences. That’s the 793 difference.