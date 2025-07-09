senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Why Agencies Deserve a Production Partner That Gets the Big Idea

09/07/2025
32
Share
The team at Group 793 on why agencies need collaborators who understand the craft and protect the vision all the way to the finish line

🎥 Why Agencies Deserve a one stop shop Production Partner

In an age where deadlines shrink and expectations soar, agencies need more than vendors—they need collaborators who understand the craft and protect the vision all the way to the finish line. That’s where Group 793 steps in.

With an 85,000 ft² purpose-built facility in Toronto—including full production, post, and audio under one roof—793 is built not to replace the agency, but to supercharge its output.

“Agencies are the heart of the big idea,” says Paul Irving, founder.

“Our job is to help bring that idea to life, faster, smarter, and with full creative integrity.”

💡 Agencies Create. We Execute with Care.

At 793, production isn’t a handoff, it’s a handover with alignment. From day one, we work side-by-side with agencies to translate concepts into powerful visuals, seamless edits, and emotionally resonant sound.

What that means for agencies:

• No more lost-in-translation moments between teams

• Faster timelines without compromise

• A single point of contact across production, post, and audio

• Full transparency and collaboration from pitch to delivery

🔊 Sound That Elevates Ideas

With an in-house IMAX-certified mix room, original composition team, and our exclusive partnership and Label with ONERPM, audio at 793 is more than post, it’s part of the creative process. FROM SCRATCH!

Voice casting, sonic branding, music licensing, and sound design, we help agencies build a sonic identity as powerful as the visuals.

“Sound isn’t just finishing, it’s storytelling,” says Junior Carelli, head of marketing and executive producer.

“And when it’s aligned from the beginning, it amplifies everything, your first contact with the world is through sound.”

🎬 Built for Collaboration, Not Control

• Agencies keep the client.

• We support the creative.

• Everyone wins.

Whether your campaign needs a tight studio turnaround, last-minute VFX, or an emotionally tuned score, our team becomes an extension of yours, no ego, no friction, just world-class execution with the same urgency you live every day.

🤝 The Future Is Integrated (But Always Collaborative)

At 793, we believe the best ideas need the best conditions to thrive. By uniting production, post, and sound, with agency collaboration baked into our process, we’re not competing for control.

We’re protecting the craft.

We’re elevating the delivery.

And we’re here to make agencies look unstoppable.

💬 Want to create without compromise?

We’re ready when you are.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Group 793 Inc.
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Group 793 Inc.
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1