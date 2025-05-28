The One Club Names Global Jury for Next Creative Leaders 2025

​The One Club for Creativityannounced the initial 39 creatives from 21 countries who have been selected to serve on the jury for Next Creative Leaders 2025, the industry’s only free global competition recognising women and non-binary creatives on the rise.



Celebrating its 10th year, Next Creative Leaders was created in partnership with The 3% Movement as a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women, non-binary, and trans creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.



The initial list of NCL 2025 judges, by region, are as follows.



APAC :



Sitta Chandarawong, creative group head, art director, SOUR Bangkok

Michelle Co, creative director, Forsman & Bodenfors, Singapore

​Stacey Karayannis, creative director, Leo Australia, Melbourne

​Kiah Nicholas, senior creative, Wieden+Kennedy, Sydney

Titipun Tubthong, head of creative, Brilliant & Million, Bangkok

Tung Wang, ACD, Ogilvy Taiwan, Taipei

Europe :



Emese Gillotte, Head of Art, DDB Budapest

​Claudia Illan, senior copywriter, LOLA MullenLowe Madrid

Manisha Joshi, business director, head of DEI, Ketchum, Vienna

Josefina Mateo Burton, senior copywriter, LOLA MullenLowe Madrid

​Chaeyeong Seo, Creative Art director, Wieden+Kennedy London

​Dörte Spengler-Ahrens, non-executive creative chairwoman, Jung von Matt Hamburg

Dorottya Tóth, creative director, DDB Budapest

Latin America :



Middle East & Africa :



Nnenna Onyewuchi, founder, The Barefoot Strategist, Lagos

Sands Mathura, ACD, Accenture Song South Africa, Cape Town

Enas Rashwan. founder, CEO, Cairo Ad School and Saudi Ad School; president, The One Club-Cairo chapter, Cairo/Riyadh

​Nayaab Rais, ECD, FP7 McCann, Dubai

​Ali Rez, CCO, IMPACT BBDO, Dubai

Rana Sadek, creative director, FP7 McCann, Dubai

North America :



Sollin Apelthun Sæle, senior art director, Wieden+Kennedy New York

Dotun Bello, ACD, Translation Los Angeles

Abigail Chieppa, creative director, EnergyBBDO Chicago

​Vanessa de Beaumont, associate creative director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Brooklyn

Sally Fung, ACD, FCB Toronto

Daniela Herrera, talent and DEI consultant, Kay & Partners Talent Management, dei by dani, Allies in Recruiting, New York

Daniela Marino, VP, creative director, Edelman New York

Sara Muchnick, senior copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy New York

Jacquelyn Parent, creative director, Rethink, Toronto

Jasmine Paylor, senior art director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, New York

​Cassandra Shuber, creative director, Edelman New York

Lisa Vanterpool, director of brand content, Fiverr New York

Alexandria Williams, creative strategy director, TikTok New York

Eligible participants are those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, content creators, and recently promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.



Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by the June 16th, 2025 deadline.



To make Next Creative Leaders as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter.



Entrants are judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work and information about how they - and their work - are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.



Along with naming global winners in August based upon the highest jury scores, the competition also recognises regional winners in APAC, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America. An archive of past NCL winners, sorted by year, can be viewed here.



Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to serve on juries for one of The One Club’s awards programs, and receive a complimentary ticket to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.



Winners also have their work showcased on The One Club website and social channels, covered by media partners, and have potential opportunities to speak at NCL events.



Branding for Next Creative Leaders 2025 was designed by Du Nieto (he/they), an NCL 2021 winner who serves as lead designer at Revolut, and independent creative at dadada.work. Originally from Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil, Du Nieto is now based in London.



Font for the branding – Romie Light Italic – was donated by Margot Lévêque Studio, based in New York.



