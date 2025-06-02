The Newtons Laboratory and Protergia Prove It’s Never Too Late to Fall in Love

Greek creative agency, The Newtons Laboratory, has unveiled a powerful new campaign for energy provider Protergia, putting a spotlight on a demographic too often overlooked in modern advertising: citizens aged 65 and over. The emotionally charged film challenges outdated stereotypes by portraying older adults not as passive or dependent, but as vibrant, independent, and capable of living and loving fully.

The idea began long before the campaign’s launch, as The Newtons Laboratory noticed a consistent lack of authenticity in how people aged 65+ were represented in Greek media. This insight led the agency to conduct an in-depth national study on Greek citizens over 65, the findings of which were shared publicly to encourage a broader, more realistic view of aging.

The Newtons Laboratory found that 65+ don’t need pity, and there’s no reason to only portray them in situations where they’re struggling with life. The truth and the data revealed a reality that is the exact opposite of the narrative that paints them as dependent.

The data revealed a surprising truth: far from the common narrative of decline, today’s older generation is active, connected, and thriving.

Key findings included:

33% said their age does not limit them in daily activities

50% enjoy trying new things typically associated with younger people

30% report enjoying taking risks

22% say they maintain an active sex life

Furthermore, the stereotypical notion that the majority of people aged 65+ are technologically illiterate (or maybe technophobic?) is also debunked by the data.

Technology is an integral part of their daily lives:

66% own a smartphone

72% use the Internet daily

56% use social media (46% Facebook / 18% Instagram / 9% TikTok)

68% enjoy "learning new things related to technology and smart devices"

This inspired the campaign’s creative direction, culminating in the short film 'Dedicated to Those Who Never Stop Dreaming.' The film presents a tender story of unexpected romance between two older characters — a celebration of love, connection, and optimism at any age.

Set in Athens and shot over two days, the film features acclaimed Greek actress Themis Bazaka, known for her extensive legacy in national cinema and television. Playing opposite her is an American actor deliberately cast for his anonymity to Greek audiences, a creative choice meant to enhance the film’s sense of authenticity and universality.

Adding further emotional weight to the film is a beloved song by Haroula Alexiou, one of Greece’s most iconic vocalists. Following the ad’s release, the song experienced a resurgence in radio play and online streaming, signalling its cultural impact.

The film was directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos (Suntan, Monday), with cinematography by Giorgos Karvelas and production by Iraklis Mavroidis and BOO Productions, best known internationally for producing Yorgos Lanthimos’ Dogtooth.

The campaign also reflects the shifting landscape of Greece’s energy market. With the liberalisation of a sector long dominated by state-owned DEI (Public Power Corporation), Protergia has emerged as the country’s largest independent provider of electricity, commanding over 20% of the household and business market. The 65+ audience, traditionally loyal to DEI, represents both an emotional and strategic opportunity to challenge assumptions and spark reappraisal.

Europe is the continent of the elderly — and it’s only getting older. By 2100, nearly one-third of EU citizens will be over 65. The campaign's aim is about acknowledging this generation's value, vitality, and right to be seen, heard, and represented with dignity.

Premiering simultaneously on television, cinema, and digital platforms, the campaign was met with overwhelming public response — thousands of shares and widespread discussion across Greece, prompting a national dialogue about what it truly means to age today.

Above all, the campaign’s message is simple: life doesn’t stop at 65 — and neither should love.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.thenewtons.gr or www.protergia.gr.​

