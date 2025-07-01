Mykonos Parties Hard and Domino’s Delivers Harder in Wild Campaign

In Mykonos, the party never stops. There are no breaks here. Just the constant question: “Where to next?”. Beach by day, boat rides, rooftops at sunset, pool parties, clubbing til sunrise. Mykonos has it all. And that’s exactly why you are here. To look for the best beaches and the wildest parties. So, the last thing you want to worry about is finding food. That’s why, no matter where you end up, one thing that always finds you: Domino’s.

In a striking new outdoor and print campaign, creative agency The Newtons Laboratory captures the essence of holiday travellers in Mykonos as best as possible - the characters, the styling, the tan and a slightly snobbish attitude sarcastically displaying the ‘Mykonian tourist’.

Domino's delivery appears just fractions of a second later as a revelation in the story. The agency wanted to keep people's reaction idle - as Mykonians are a tourist crowd that is hardly surprised by anything.

Consistent with Domino’s global strategy of being transparent (The Newtons Laboratory ensured the campaign was as raw and human centric as possible) it also underscores the brand’s focus on being literally everywhere when it comes to delivering the best quality pizza.

To promote the ads, The Newtons Laboratory ran a performance campaign exclusively in Mykonos. Additionally, the Domino's restaurant in Mykonos had additional materials of the campaign printed.

