What’s the one thing we absolutely nail better than anything else in advertising?

Complaining. And boy, do we do it like pros.

We complain about deadlines, budgets, meetings, decisions, changes — you name it and there will always be someone complaining about it.

And yet, the very things we complain about are exactly what we end up doing to everyone else… maybe without even realizing it.

So, we thought—why not roast ourselves a little? That’s why we’re cooking up a new series of videos at Newtons, starring us in the lead roles… playing the charming and indecisive customers.

Andreas Dimitroulas – Creative Director,

Chrysanthi Spertou – Account Director,

Manos Sergios – Account Director,

Petros Petrogonas – Account Strategist,

Georgia Chaida – Account Supervisor.

… and we know that, deep down, every advertiser will agree.

