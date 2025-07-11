senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

The Newtons Laboratory - The Restaurant

The Newtons Laboratory
11/07/2025
1
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

What’s the one thing we absolutely nail better than anything else in advertising?

Complaining. And boy, do we do it like pros.

We complain about deadlines, budgets, meetings, decisions, changes — you name it and there will always be someone complaining about it.

And yet, the very things we complain about are exactly what we end up doing to everyone else… maybe without even realizing it.

So, we thought—why not roast ourselves a little? That’s why we’re cooking up a new series of videos at Newtons, starring us in the lead roles… playing the charming and indecisive customers.

Andreas Dimitroulas – Creative Director,

Chrysanthi Spertou – Account Director,

Manos Sergios – Account Director,

Petros Petrogonas – Account Strategist,

Georgia Chaida – Account Supervisor.

… and we know that, deep down, every advertiser will agree.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1