senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

The Molotovs Put on a Show in 'Today Is Gonna Be Our Day' Video

02/07/2025
63
Share
Armoury's Nico Beyers directs the video embodying the power of youth for the bands second single

Armoury's Nico Beyer has done it again, directing his second promo for rising stars The Molotovs, as the band lands its second number one.

With just four days to prep, Nico brought decades of experience and signature style to the whirlwind shoot. Drawing from his deep 'well-travelled toolbox,' the shoot was managed with total calm and creative control, proving that when it comes to great direction, the old tricks still deliver.

“Nico was one of the big promo directors back in the day of big budgets and even bigger ideas,” said a Matt Hichens, MD at Armoury “It was a pleasure watching him steer the chaos of this lastminute project with zero stress, and deliver something that already feels like a retro classic. So well done and huge thank you to everyone for helping us getting this one done and to top off the charts!”

For Nico, the project was more than a job, it was a return to roots. “I love doing promos. They are underfunded and hard to work on, but if you like the music and the artist, it is (in the end) one of the most rewarding ways of film making. At least for me, who started his  career with music videos for bands, like The Verve or The Pet Shop Boys.

"My cooperation with The Molotovs goes hand in hand with the production of my Doc Feature Never Grow Up about Mods, which will be released in 2026.”


Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Armoury
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Armoury
Never Grow Up
Nico Beyers
02/07/2025
Today Is Gonna Be Our Day
The Molotovs
02/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1