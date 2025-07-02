The Molotovs Put on a Show in 'Today Is Gonna Be Our Day' Video

​Armoury's Nico Beyer has done it again, directing his second promo for rising stars The Molotovs, as the band lands its second number one.



With just four days to prep, Nico brought decades of experience and signature style to the whirlwind shoot. Drawing from his deep 'well-travelled toolbox,' the shoot was managed with total calm and creative control, proving that when it comes to great direction, the old tricks still deliver.

“Nico was one of the big promo directors back in the day of big budgets and even bigger ideas,” said a Matt Hichens, MD at Armoury “It was a pleasure watching him steer the chaos of this lastminute project with zero stress, and deliver something that already feels like a retro classic. So well done and huge thank you to everyone for helping us getting this one done and to top off the charts!”

For Nico, the project was more than a job, it was a return to roots. “I love doing promos. They are underfunded and hard to work on, but if you like the music and the artist, it is (in the end) one of the most rewarding ways of film making. At least for me, who started his career with music videos for bands, like The Verve or The Pet Shop Boys.



"My cooperation with The Molotovs goes hand in hand with the production of my Doc Feature Never Grow Up about Mods, which will be released in 2026.”



