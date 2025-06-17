senckađ
Armoury Signs Visionary Director Duo Garra for UK Representation

17/06/2025
15
Share
Iris Vallés and Alex Olten have worked with brands like Nike, Netflix, Mango, Guerlain, and Coca-Cola

Armoury has welcomed Garra, a dynamic Barcelona-based directing duo, to its roster for UK representation. Known for their visually arresting work across fashion, automotive, and commercial film, Garra brings a bold and distinctive voice to every project they touch.

Led by Iris Vallés and Alex Olten, Garra is the creative union of two boundary-pushing talents whose backgrounds span photography, video, fashion, and art direction. Born in Barcelona, Iris honed her cinematic eye in Paris, developing a raw and emotionally charged visual language rooted in social awareness. Alex, also Barcelona-born, found her artistic footing in London’s fashion and music scenes before transitioning from creative direction into film.

Together, they bring a rare blend of artistic sensitivity and strategic vision, having directed campaigns for global brands like Nike, Netflix, Mango, Guerlain, and Coca-Cola, while collaborating with artists such as Aitana, Nathy Peluso, and Manuel Turizo. While proud to champion diverse perspectives, they push beyond categorisation with a gender-neutral name — Garra, meaning “claw” — symbolising their strength, precision, and intent to leave a mark.

Managing director and executive producer Matt Hichens said, “The first time I watched Garra’s Vogue film featuring Dora I was hooked!! Effortlessly cool and the perfect mix of a brilliantly self aware fashion film and with a healthy slice of the best bits of joyful promo! Whether they’re crafting surreal fashion films, emotive jewellery campaigns or high octane car commercials, Garra’s approach to every brief has a sharp eye for visual storytelling and a deep sensitivity to social and cultural context. The result is an ever-evolving body of work that’s both technically striking and emotionally resonant — a powerful addition to Armoury’s creative lineup.”

